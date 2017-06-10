Short distance, small turnout for Miracle Mile of Quarters

The Valley Children’s Miracle Mile of Quarters Run organized by the Kiwanis Club was the eighth of 14 scheduled Valley Runner of the Year series. Grace Garzón, 7, and a girl running with the bib of Jack Garzón compete in the kids’ 1/2-mile run.
Michael Left, Cody Bewarder and Ian Ashby chase the leader in the mile race.
Marvin Ashcroft, Roberto de Loera Jr., BK Robinson and Alex Sosin run in regular running shorts while J.K. Lundberg (who finished second in 5:01.5) ran in jeans.
David de Loera, 12, of Sanger, runs next to Brian Thomas of Clovis.
C.J. Caudillo and Daniel Meyer run behind an unidentifiable runner.
Nate Garvin of Fresno finished the mile in 5:55.2.
Víctor Meléndez runs ahead of a pack that includes Toni Espinoza Mundarain, Marcel Bustos, Beth Bridges and Roberto de Loera.
Marcel Bustos runs ahead of a pack that includes Amanda Whitten, Beth Bridges, Norm Takeuchi and Roberto de Loera.
Tara Cucullu of Fresno runs ahead of Michelle Nessling and others.
Michelle Nessling finished the mile run in 7:29.1.
Tim Greilich finished the mile run in 6:59.3, and then ran the 4-mile race and finished as the top male finisher.
Eva Busto finished the mile run in 8:00.7.
Tamara Jones and her granddaughter Samanta Costa, 10, run ahead of Esteban Núñez, Richard Rodríguez and Janet Lynch.
Janet Lynch finished the mile run in 8:29.3.
Eighty-two-year-old Mickey Kaitangian finished the mile run in 13:17.1.
The Valley Children’s Miracle Mile of Quarters Run organized by the Kiwanis Club was the eighth of 14 scheduled Valley Runner of the Year series. Overall winner Germay Tesfai makes the final corner ahead of runner-up J.K. Lundberg. Tesfai finished in 4:59.8; Lundberg in 5:01.5.
Runner-up J.K. Lundberg finished the mile run in 5:01.5.
Fourteen-year-old Roberto de Loera Jr. finished third overall in 5:15.1.
Ian Ashby finished fifth in 5:30.3. Marvin Ashcroft was sixth in 5:30.3.
Ian Marvin Ashcroft was sixth in 5:30.3.
Alex Sosin of Clovis was seventh in 5:34.7.
Michael Left, 15, grimaces as he approaches the end of the race. He finished in 5:44.1.
David de Loera, 12, was the second in his family to finish the race. He was tenth overall in 5:53.4.
Nate Garvin finished in 5:55.2.
C.J. Caudillo, 12, finished the mile race in 5:56.3.
Daniel Meyers finished the mile race in 6:01.2.
Roberto de Loera of Sanger finished the mile race behind his two sons. His time was 6:01.7.
Tara Cucullu finished the mile run in 6:52.5.
Norm Takeuchi finished in 6:54.2, behind the 6:53.3 time by Benito Jauregui and ahead of the 6:59.3 clocking by Tim Greilich.
Bobby Powell, 71, finished in 7:11.6.
Richard Rodríguez finished in 7:52.1.
Eva Busto finished in 8:00.7.
Janet Lynch finished in 8:29.3.
Esteban Núñez of Madera finished the race in 8:37.2.
Samantha Cross takes the lead over her grandmother Tamara Jones. Cross finished in 8:42.2; Jones in 8:45.5.
Ralph Jacobs, 65, nears the finish of the mile race. His time was 12:17.2.
Ana Ceballos grabbed the early lead against Teri Barrett in the 4-mile race. Barrett was the overall winner in 26:56.1 and Ceballos was third overall in 30:57.8.
Tim Greilich was second overall in the 4-mile race with a time of 30:30.5.
Rob Yancey, María Rusch and Em Vanbalinghem compete in the 4-mile run.
Rob Yancey, María Rusch, Jo Vanbalinghem and Em Vanbalinghem compete in the 4-mile run.
Jo Vanbalinghem and Em Vanbalinghem compete in the 4-mile run.
Tim Friesen, 72, of Fresno, competes in the 4-mile run.
Competitors in the 2-mile run take off. The overall winner was Hayden Barrett of Clovis in 13:03.5.
Competitors in the 2-mile run take off.
