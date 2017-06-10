The Valley Children's Miracle Mile of Quarters Run organized by the Kiwanis Club was the eighth of 14 scheduled Valley Runner of the Year series. Overall winner Germay Tesfai makes the final corner ahead of runner-up JK Lundberg. Tesfai finished in 4:59.8.
Short distance, small turnout for Miracle Mile of Quarters

By JUAN ESPARZA LOERA

MADERA

One mile.

About 1,064 running steps.

Yardage is 1,760.

Question: How many feet in a mile?

Answer: Exactly 80, if you’re talking about the Miracle Mile of Quarters race that took place Saturday morning (June 10) in sub-60-degree weather with a slight breeze.

That’s because the eighth race in the Valley Runner of the Year series attracted 40 runners (times two feet per runner and you get 80 feet).

The 20-point race drew only one of the group leaders: Beth Bridges who was tied for the female masters’ points list with 90 points.

Bridges, who was the overall female winner in 6:28 on the course in front of Valley Children’s Hospital, has won all five of the series’ races she has entered.

The other division leaders – Steven Waite (men’s overall), Brian Thomas (men’s masters), Keith Jackson (men’s seniors), María E. Rodríguez (women’s overall), and, Julia Johnson (women’s senior) – did not compete.

Germay Tesfai held off J.K. Lundberg to win the men’s race with a time of 4:59.8. Lundberg, who ran in jeans, posted a time of 5:01.5.

Roberto de Loera Jr., 14, who will be a freshman at Sanger High School in the fall, was third overall with a time of 5:15.1

Toni Espinoza Mundarian was the second overall women’s finisher with a time of 6:30.2, followed by Amanda Whitten (6:33.2).

The next series race is the June 18 Father’s Day Run & Walk at Woodward Park. That is a 20-point race.

