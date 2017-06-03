Alicia Viveros advances to state final round in discus and shot put

Liberty High School (Bakersfield) senior Alicia Viveros finished sixth in Friday’s preliminary discus round at the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2). Viveros will compete in Saturday’s state final round again at Buchanan.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West junior Briana Robles during Friday’s preliminary discus round final at the state track and field finals at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Clovis West junior Briana Robles during Friday’s preliminary discus round in the state track and field finals at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fowler High sophomore Jocelynn Budwig during Friday’s preliminary discus round in the state track and field finals at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
The top-12 finishers in the girl’s discus event advanced to Saturday’s final round in the state track and field finals at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A competitor falls after her discus throw during Friday’s preliminary round final in the state track and field finals at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Buchanan High senior Cari Acosta during Friday’s preliminary discus round in the state track and field finals at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
The top-12 finishers in the girl’s discus event advanced to Saturday’s final round in the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fowler High sophomore Jocelynn Budwig during Friday’s preliminary discus round final in the state track and field finals at Buchanan High School in Clovis today (June 2).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com