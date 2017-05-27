‘Chiva’ Cuevas leads scoring against Fusion in a perfect Fresno Fuego PDL season so far

José Cuevas led the scoring for the Fresno Fuego in a 4-2 home victory over Ventura County Fusion at Chukchansi Park last night.
Cuevas, a midfielder, improved to four goals this Premier Development League season as the Fuego is on a three-match win streak and remains undefeated in league play.
Cuevas scored in the 9th and 31st minutes.
Naia Graham contributed a goal in the 36th minute for 3-1 lead by halftime. Joey Chica scored for the eventual 4-2 win in stoppage time.
Fresno travels to San Francisco on June 4 to face San Francisco FC for a day match at 1 p.m.
