May 27, 2017 6:07 PM

‘Chiva’ Cuevas leads scoring against Fusion in a perfect Fresno Fuego PDL season so far

By DANIEL CÁSAREZ

José Cuevas led the scoring for the Fresno Fuego in a 4-2 home victory over Ventura County Fusion at Chukchansi Park last night.

Cuevas, a midfielder, improved to four goals this Premier Development League season as the Fuego is on a three-match win streak and remains undefeated in league play.

Cuevas scored in the 9th and 31st minutes.

Naia Graham contributed a goal in the 36th minute for 3-1 lead by halftime. Joey Chica scored for the eventual 4-2 win in stoppage time.

Fresno travels to San Francisco on June 4 to face San Francisco FC for a day match at 1 p.m.

