High schoolers race to the finish line at Central Section Masters Track and Field Championships

Fresno High School senior Evert Silva, on left, was second to Stockdale’s Marcos Mota, but finished first in the 3,200-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno High School senior Evert Silva wins the 3,200-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
NICK BAKER
Special to Vida en el Valle
McFarland High’s Devianna Salcedo finished 11th with a time of 5:28.70 in the 1,600-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Five Madera South High runners represented the Stallions in the 3,200-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. From left, sophomore Víctor Ochoa (fourth, 9:18.71), senior Miguel Villar, senior Nicholas Hernández, (sixth, 9:23.02), junior Seth García (11th, 9:35.81) and senior Christian Nevarez (12th, 9:37.45).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Moisés Medrano, a Highland High School junior, set a new personal record winning the 800-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. Medrano finished at 1:51.47. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Moisés Medrano is hugged by his mother, Simone Medrano, moments after the Highland High School junior set a new personal record winning the 800-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. Medrano finished at 1:51.47. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Female high school athletes race to the finish line in a dash event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Mendota junior David Barajas makes his jump in the 300-meter hurdles at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Nearly 300 high school athletes competed in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CASAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
An official rings the bell noting the final lap of a race event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
An athlete hugs an official after completing a racing event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Nearly 300 high school athletes competed in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Athletes prepare for the girl’s 3,200-meter event in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Strathmore junior Madison Bower wins the 300-meter hurdles at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Rubén Reyes wins Heat 1 of the 800-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from all three heats received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidanelvalle.com
Nearly 300 high school athletes competed in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Nearly 300 high school athletes competed in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Nearly 300 high school athletes competed in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CASAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Mission Oak (Tulare) Ernesto Ayón races in the 400-meter event at the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Athletes take a rest after an event in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Nearly 300 high school athletes competed in the Central Section Masters Track and Field Meet held at Buchanan High School on May 20, 2017. The top-three finishers from each event received automatic entry to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan on June 2 and 3.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com