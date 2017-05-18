Fresno Fuego stopped in second round by Phoenix Rising FC in U.S. Open Cup

A 3-1 loss by visiting Phoenix Rising FC stopped the Fresno Fuego from any further advancement in this year’s U.S. Open Cup.
Kody Wakasa opened the scored in the 33rd minute for Phoenix Rising FC, a United Soccer League pro franchise, for a 1-0 advantage over Fresno. A minute later, Eric Avila scored the second goal for a 2-0 advantage prior to haltime. Mike Seth scored in the 54th minute over the Premier Development League (PDL) Fuego.
Fresno will wait to qualify for next year’s tournament, while Phoenix advances to face San Francisco Deltas of the North American Soccer League on May 31.
An announced crowd of 1,499 took in the match. Many sported Chivas de Guadalajara jerseys hoping to watch Omar Bravo, the all-time leading scorer for Chivas. Bravo signed with Phoenix earlier this year.
Also on the Phoenix Rising FC roster is Didier Drogba. Drogba, a former Chelsea player in the English Premier League, has also signed with Phoenix. Bravo played less than two minutes in stoppage time. Drogba was not there for the match.
Next up for the Fuego is a PDL home match on May 26 at Chukchansi Park.
