Runners move up, down in Valley Runner of the Year series

Steven Waite of Fresno pulled away in the second half of the race to win the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13 with a time of 34:37.54.
Michael Eggert of Chowchilla was the early leader in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13. He finished third in 37:12.75.
Eventual winner Steven Waite (right) and eventual runner-up Eric Battles run next to each other almost halfway through the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Marvin Ashcroft of Clovis finished fifth overall in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Matthew Cunanan of Porterville finished ninth overall in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Víctor Meléndez of Lemoore took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Jesús Villagrana of Kingsburg took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Daisy Miguel of Madera finished 11th overall in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Julia J. Johnson of Reedley finished 15th overall in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Daniel Meyer of Fresno took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Elias Avila of Madera took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Megan Muñoz of Watsonville took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Tim Greilich of Fresno took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Diane Flake of Sanger took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Norm Takeguichi, Beth Bridges, Jodi Volkman and Cherie White take part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
John Rhyne of Clovis took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Adrienne Pitcher of Fresno runs ahead of Sam Miller of Raymond in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Sam Miller, 10, of Raymond, runs in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Lisa Booth of Clovis took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Judy Lindwell of Clovis runs in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Brandi Mellon of Fresno runs in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Thalia Davis of Hanford and Eva Busto of Oakhurst run in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Jessica Small of Fresno runs in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Helen Bedolla of Reedley runs in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Brooke Ayerza, Sonja Ayerza and Joseph Ayerza, all of Clovis, run in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Marice Smith of Fresno runs in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Linda Mayfield of Mariposa runs in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
Michael Eggert of Chowchilla finished third in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13 with a time of 37:12.75.
Víctor Lupián of Fresno finished fourth in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13 with a time of 39:00.
Marvin Ashcroft of Clovis finished fifth in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13 with a time of 40:19.93.
María E. Rodríguez of Dinuba heads back to toward the finish of the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13. She won the women’s race with a time of 42:43.44.
Brian Thomas of Clovis competed in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13. He was seventh overall in 43:00.39.
Kyle Grossman of Fresno competed in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13. He was eighth overall in 44:15.42.
Daisy Miguel of Madera competed in the Mother’s Day 10k race at Woodward Park on May 13.
