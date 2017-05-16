Chivas’ all-time scorer Omar Bravo faces Fresno Fuego in U.S. Open Cup play this week

Fresno Fuego players will host Chivas de Guadalajara’s all-time leading scorer Omar Bravo and Phoenix Rising FC in the next phase of the U.S. Open Cup this week.
The Fuego’s next round in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play is against Phoenix Rising FC, formerly Arizona United, and who has one of México’s famous and respected soccer players in Bravo.
Native to Los Mochis, Sinaloa, México, Bravo, age 37, tops the chart for goals scored for Chivas de Guadalajara at 101 in 253 appearances. Bravo is also a former member of México’s national team, El Tricolor, where he scored 15 times and won a pair of Copa Oro titles. He’s also competed in Europe for Spanish club Deportivo La Coruña and Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer.
He signed with United Soccer League club Phoenix Rising in February.
Due to the Fresno Grizzlies using the Chukchansi Park the same evening, Wednesday (May 17), the match will be played at Fresno State Soccer Field at 6 p.m.
Aside from a first-round victory over visiting La Máquina FC of Santa Ana last week (May 10), the Fresno Fuego has been absent from the popular nationwide tournament, which pits amateurs and professional players.
“I’m very excited, because that’s my old club,” said Fuego’s José Cuevas.
“I’ll definitely play with a little itch on my back, nothing against them, but it’s always good to play against your old club.”
Phoenix Rising was Arizona FC last season. The new name is a rebrand to promote a new direction that includes submitting a bid to Major League Soccer as an expansion club.
“Our ownership group promised to build a championship-caliber team,” Phoenix Rising FC owner Berke Bakay, one of the owners.
