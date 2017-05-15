Why is Faz Dávalos waving goodbye to Fresno State basketball a year early?

Fresno State women’s basketball head coach Jaime White poses player Bego Faz Dávalos, of San Luis Potosí, México, holding the team ball after earning her 1,000 career point in the losing effort to visiting Boise State on Feb. 28, 2017. Dávalos is the 23rd player in the university’s program to accomplish 1,000 points. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com