Why is Faz Dávalos waving goodbye to Fresno State basketball a year early?

Bego Faz Dávalos will leave the women’s basketball program at Fresno State and transfer to Duke University and suit up for the Blue Devils.
Dávalos, a 6-foot-3 center, first arrived to Fresno from San Luis, Potosí, México in 2014. A former Pan American Games player for her native country, she red-shirted her first season with the Lady Bulldogs. She played for the Mexican national women’s team in the FIBA Americas a year prior to her arrival in Fresno.
On Feb. 28 of this year, Dávalos was celebrated on court after a Lady Bulldogs’ home game for reaching 1,000 career points and becoming the 23rd player in the Fresno State women’s program to accomplish the feat.
Dávalos will enter graduate school in the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. The Blue Devils were 28-6 last season. Duke lost the Atlantic Coast Conference championship to Notre Dame. Oregon State defeated Duke in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.
“Fresno State is my second home and I felt welcomed each and every time I stepped on court. You made me love Fresno State and I will forever be a Bulldog. I love my teammates, coaches and this program. Because of Fresno State I have received an opportunity to further my education in a way that will assist in my career aspirations long after my basketball career is over,” Dávalos said through social media.
She was named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a second-straight season. In her junior year at Fresno State, Dávalos averaged 14.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. The Lady Bulldogs earned a spot in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bego and her family to the Duke family,” Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie released in a statement. “Bego is a tremendous person, a great student and a terrific basketball player who loves to play physically, can rebound aggressively, likes to block shots, and scores consistently as well. She had a fabulous career at Fresno State.”
