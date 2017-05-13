Osorio pieces together México’s roster for World Cup qualifier vs. rival U.S. and other matches

México’s national soccer team coach, Juan Carlos Osorio announced his intent to form a 32-man roster for upcoming matches that includes friendlies, additional World Cup qualifiers, Confederations Cup and Gold Cup play.
México faces Croatia on May 27 in Los Angeles, Ireland on June 1 in New Jersey. Osorio isn’t counting using as many as six preferred players for friendlies opting to facilitate these players for tournament play.
“We’ve decided to make a list of 32 players because for the first two games, there are five or six who will not going be there,” Osorio told television network TDN this week.
Apart from any friendlies, México will have a pair of World Cup qualifiers on June 8 and June 11 against Honduras and rival United States, respectively, in México City.
México, the Hexagonal leader among the six teams with 10 points, awaits to host the U.S., in fourth place with four points, at estadio Azteca, where the home team will be heavily favored among the 80,000-plus soccer fans.
México’s historic run at estadio Azteca since its opening in 1966 is 40-2-7 in World Cup qualifiers played at the stadium.
Osorio must adjust to the dates of the Spanish, Portuguese and German leagues ending near June 21 and activity of players Carlos Salcedo with Fiorentina, Marco Fabian with Eintracht Frankfurt and Raúl Jiménez with Benfica, all playing on May 28.
Comments