Madera South’s Villar, Fresno High’s García highlight Central Section Grandmasters

Obtaining a qualifying time to the Central Section Grandmasters finals was just a formality for runners from Madera South High senior Miguel Villar and Fresno High’s Evert García.
García and Villar convincingly finished the 3,200-meter event in first and second place, respectively, on Wednesday (May 10) at Clovis High School. The top-three finishers from each of the track and field events advance to the Grandmasters, the Valley championships, at Buchanan High School on May 20.
García won the event with a time of 9:22 and Villar crossed the finish line four seconds later.
Silva entered three events finishing first in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. He finished third in 800-meter event. Villar concentrated only in the one event.
“When you make it the Grandmasters, that’s the whole cream of the crop for the whole valley,” said Madera South coach Eloy Quintana.
Villar, a senior who has a personal best of 9:04 in the 3,200-meter event, said he’s focused on enjoying his final season in track and field. Later this year, he’ll focus on cross country.
He signed a letter of intent to compete at Adams University after graduation.
“All the Division II schools offered full rides. The Division I school, they just offered academics. Adams State, what set them apart was the program and the location at 7,100 feet. They have a real strong reputation of running fast in long distances,” said Villar.
He spoke of the drive the Madera South Stallions runners exhibit in both track and field and in cross country. The Stallions finished fifth in the standings at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Championships last year.
“If it’s not about the fast times that we have, it’s about always showing up to compete, always be willing to push ourselves, and we also have class,” said Villar, also the lead runner in the school’s cross country squad.
Silva signed to compete for the University of Portland just days ago.
The Fresno High Warrior who only started in running competitions his sophomore season has made strides. Under the coaching of Jesús Campos, Silva finished in fourth place at the CIF State Championships last November.
“I always knew that I had something good with running. Just to see how fast I’ve gotten in just three years. I’m still very new to this. My legs have a lot to give on this journey,” said Silva.
