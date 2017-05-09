José Ramírez earns 20th boxing victory; Chukchansi Park scheduled Aug.4

Avenal boxer José Ramírez notched his 20th victory as a professional on a technical knockout over Jake Giuriceo May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
The World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 5-ranked Ramírez, age 24, stopped Guiriceo in the second round of a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout held at the Reno Convention Center.
Ramírez is scheduled to fight Aug. 4 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno. He’ll defend his WBC Continental Americas title against a yet-to-determined opponent. The bout, dubbed “The Fight for Water: Build the Dam,” is co-sponsored by the Latino Water Coalition and will be televised on various networks.
The Latino Water Coalition, which Ramírez has been advocate for numerous years, and “Build the Dam” refers to the construction of the Temperance Flat Dam just above Millerton Lake 20 minutes north of Fresno.
“I think I made it look too easy,” Ramírez told The Fresno Bee after his victory over Giuriceo.
Ramírez improved to a perfect 20 victories without a single loss since his first bout in December 2012. He represented the United States at the London Olympic Games.
He turned professional after the Olympics.
Ramírez went on to say that his trainer Freddie Roach was happy with his performance.
Giuriceo dropped to 20-6-1. He’s from Youngston, Ohio.
