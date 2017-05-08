All hail McFarland at the McFarland USA Half Marathon

Gena Gadient runs the McFarland USA Half Marathon in McFarland on May 7, 2017. Approximately 200 runners competed in the 1-kilometer, 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and the half-marathon in the race commemorating the 1987 McFarland High School cross country team and the Hollywood movie.
Nikolai Pérez, age 6, runs over the bridge that crosses Freeway 99 during the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Loren Knowles of Bakersfield waves as he makes his way along Perkins Street during the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Approximately 200 runners participated in the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Fatima García, age 7, runs the 5-kilometer course along Perkins Street in the McFarland USA Half Marathon on Sunday (May 7, 2017).
From left, McFarland USA Half Marathon tournament director Amador Ayón and David Diaz, a former team member of the McFarland High School cross country team, pose with racers on May 7, 2017.
David Diaz, an original member of the McFarland High School cross country squad, signs the shirt of a competitor in the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Runners make their way along Sherwood Street in McFarland during the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Runners make their way along a dirt road near an apricot field off Sherwood Street in McFarland during the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Jason Salas pours water over his head during a run near an apricot field in the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Lucy Vidal pours water over her head while running near an apricot field in the McFarland USA Half Marathon on May 7, 2017.
Elementary school teacher Letty Arguello and Juana Pérez during the McFarland USA Half Marathon in McFarland on May 7, 2017.
Elementary school teacher Letty Arguello smiles as she approaches a watering station during the McFarland USA Half Marathon in McFarland on May 7, 2017.
Felipe Reyes takes a sip of water during the McFarland USA Half Marathon in McFarland on May 7, 2017.
Albert Álcala is handed a cup of water during the McFarland USA Half Marathon in McFarland on May 7, 2017.
Óscar Ramírez of Turlock shows his medal for competing in the McFarland USA Half Marathon in McFarland on May 7, 2017.
