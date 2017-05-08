McFarland USA Half Marathon draws nearly 200 runners

A gathering for a half-marathon through the streets of dusty McFarland commemorated the spirit of a group of young Latinos determined to become state cross country champions.
Nearly 200 runners ranging from age five to 70 competed in the McFarland USA Half-Marathon on May 7 pacing themselves along some of the very same streets the 1987 California state high school cross country championship squad had trained. The story on McFarland High School would become a Hollywood major motion picture, ‘McFarland USA.’
The second-annual competition offered a 1-kilometer, 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and the popular half-marathon, which was won by Rilee Manybears, a 21-year-old Canadian who heard about the race being hosted in the small Kern County community, the home of just over 21,000 mostly Latino and mostly farmworkers, through the proverbial grapevine of runners.
McFarland Police Department officers closed several streets and stopped traffic for the run, which started and finished across the street from the high school.
Providing a running commentary on the public address system was David Díaz, one of the original runners from the mid-1980s squad. Former head coach Jim White was unable to attend because he was attending the graduation of his daughter.
“We’re really excited to have this race for all the folks that are here. We’re helping the city of McFarland put on this race and we’re happy to do it,” said Díaz.
“Last year we had about 225, this year it’s about 200. About 90 percent of the people running are from out of the area: We have people from New Zealand, Canada, the east coast,” said Amador Ayón, the tournament director.
“It’s actually pretty hard with all the bridges. I’m used to running on flat ground, but I broke my last year: This year I did it at 1:40 and this year I did it in 1:23,” said Gabriel Collazo of Avenal.
“I’m more of a 5-to-10 kilometer person. Last year I actually ran the Boston Marathon,” said Manybears. He competed on the Running Strong for American Indian Youth team.
Manybears also competed in the 2015 Indigenous Games in Brazil. While in Brazil, he trained for all kinds of weather.
Returning to the 1-kilometer race from Turlock is eight-year-old Óscar Ramírez.
“A hard run. I got a medal,” said Ramírez.
“He likes to have fun. He likes to work a lot. Last year I ran with him. My son loves it. And I believe he enjoys it,” said Óscar’s mother, Blanca Ramírez.
