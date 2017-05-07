Fresno Fuego gets its revenge on Dragons to open PDL soccer season

Fresno Fuego players José Cuevas and Milton Blanco hoped for a victory to start the Premier Development League season last night (May 6) against visiting Burlingame Dragons.
Fuego players entered the field at Chukchansi Park determined to take revenge against the Dragons who upset the Fuego in last year’s PDL Central Pacific Division playoffs.
The Fire Squad cheering section didn’t have to wait long.
Cuevas found the net within four minutes of play granting Fresno a 1-0 advantage. The goal from 25 yards out was met with an uproar from Fuego fans with the majority of the cheering coming from the Fire Squad.
The midfielder, Cuevas, finished the evening with two goals, captain Milton Blanco scored one and midfielder Diego Casillas, a substitute, scored the fourth goal to end the evening.
Fresno Fuego hosts La Máquina on Wednesday (May 10) night in a first-round Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Chukchansi Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
