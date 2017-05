Campos continues his hot run in running series

2:43 Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage Pause

1:02 Special Kids Rodeo brings smiles for kids

0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn

0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain

4:52 Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future?

1:02 Wife of sailor on USS Vinson says 'some days are easier than other days'

1:30 Stacia Williams is The Bee's girls soccer player of the year