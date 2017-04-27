Fresno Fuego returns to U.S. Open Cup play after three year absence

The Fresno Fuego returns to the U.S. Open Cup play after three years from the popular nationwide soccer competition.
It was 2014 that the Fuego last participated in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, which this year, has reach its 104th edition. Fresno defeated Orange County SC, formerly the Orange County Blues, in a second-round upset in the tournament.
Eager to participate in cup play, the Fuego will host a first-round match against La Máquina FC of Santa Ana at Chukchansi Park on May 10 at 7 p.m. If the Fuego wins, Fresno hosts a second-round match against visiting Phoenix Rising FC on the grounds of Fresno State on May 17. The third round will be May 31. The fourth round hosts Major League Soccer clubs beginning June 14.
“This will be our 4th appearance in the competition and it’s a fantastic opportunity for our players to test themselves against elite competition we don’t normally face and, potentially, professional clubs,” said Jeremy Schultz, general manager of the Fuego.
Prior to receiving the La Máquina FC, the Fuego will open the Premier Development League (PDL) season against rival Burlingame Dragons at Chukchansi Park on May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
It was the Dragons that knocked out the Fuego last season in the first round of the playoffs.
La Máquina advanced in last season’s competition losing to Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles Galaxy, 4-1. La Máquina defeated Portland Timbers U-23 squad, the Los Angeles Wolves and Sacramento Gold prior to the fourth-round loss to the Galaxy at the StubHub Center.
The furthest-advancing team in the Open Division, where the Fresno Fuego in the Premier Development League is included, earns $15,000.
