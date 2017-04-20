Fresno Fuego preps for May 6 PDL home opener

The Fresno Fuego returns a familiar face to the 2017 roster in Milton Blanco.
Blanco maintains that he owes the Fuego and its fans a Premier Development League (PDL) national title. Despite offers from First Division squads, Blanco plans to remain in Fresno and captain the Fuego.
“I’ve had some opportunities to go to other places, but I’m here for the season,” said Blanco.
Blanco will lead the squad on the May 6 PDL home opener at Chukchansi Park (Fresno) against the Burlingame Dragons at 7:30 p.m.
“I owe the Fuego a national championship, and that’s something that I want to do before I retire,” said Blanco.
After a 5-1 trouncing over host Clovis Community College today (April 19), Blanco believes the Fuego roster, which includes forward Renato Bustamante and midfielder Abraham Campos, both veterans to the PDL, has the talent to achieve a berth in the postseason tournament.
“The good thing is we created those chances, we pressured the team. Experience always helps. We’ve never won a national championship, but with these players, I believe we can get to that next step,” said Blanco.
The Fresno Fuego travels to face host University of Santa Clara this Saturday. On April 30, the final preseason match is against host Cal Poly before returning to Fresno.
