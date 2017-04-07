Fresno Grizzlies lose Triple-A home opener; fans eager for baseball season

Despite a 13-6 loss to visiting Reno Aces, Fresno Grizzlies fans at the Triple-A home opener at Chukchansi Park remain optimistic and eager on the season.
An announced crowd of 10,378 walked through the turnstiles at Chukchansi Park on Thursday night (April 6), but it wasn’t the usual sellout number as in past games.
Decked out in Grizzlies souvenir attire, Eric Jiménez of Fresno sat with his wife and three young kids along the first baseline.
“We came to a lot of games last year. At least 10,” said Jiménez.
“It’s the beginning of baseball. I paid $15 for each seat. It’s a good night for baseball.”
“This is our second year coming to the games. We love it,” said Richard Arvizo of Fresno.
Arvizo dished out $87 for two shirts and a cap from the Grizzlies souvenir shop located on the concourse, where several booths were set up to promote such organizations like the California Highway Patrol.
“We paid $43 for our tickets,” added Mai Arvizo, “It’s a good day so far. It’s a good price. The Happy Hour: the hamburger meal with the fries and the drink for five bucks.”
The Arvizos said they would be attending more games this season.
“Quite a few. It’s close to home,” said Mai.
Fans continue to sport San Francisco Giants sportswear. It was in 2014 that the Fresno Grizzlies signed a deal with the Houston Astros. The Giants affiliation moved to the Sacramento River Cats. The deal ended a 17-year stint between the San Francisco Giants and Fresno Grizzlies.
In past junior baseball clinics, Grizzlies manager Tony DeFrancesco has told attendees sporting Giants wear, “I don’t know if you got the memo, but we’re the Astros.”
“Giants fan forever,” said Richard, “I love the Grizzlies. I think a lot of the Giants (fans) kind of stayed here. They don’t want to let go.”
Dominican native and Grizzlies’ rightfielder Teoscar Hernández hit a homerun before the second inning that drove in three runs. Hernández hit his first Major League Baseball homerun last August for the Houston Astros in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hernández covers the outfield for the Grizzlies. He played right field for Fresno against the Aces.
