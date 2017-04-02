Campos easily captures 7th annual California Classic Half Marathon

Less than 24 hours after thousands of cyclists took over Highway 168 and parts of downtown streets, about 1,500 runners concluded the California Classic weekend by competing in either the half-marathon or 5K races on Sunday (April 2).
Fresno High School teacher Jesús Campos showed why he is among the top long distance runners in the San Joaquín Valley by opening up a sizable lead before the half-marathon participants reached the iconic Tower Theatre just past the 3-mile mark.
“I thought it was going to be a little bit faster,” said the 32-year-old Campos, who is preparing to run next month’s Boston Marathon.
Campos started out at a 5:26 (minutes per mile) pace to pull ahead of Visalia’s Matthew Morales and Madera’s Benjamín Madrigal. That was enough of an advantage for Campos to cruise in with a winning time of 1:13:49.15.
“Last year, I ran the same time and I was fourth,” said Campos. “Today, no one wanted to go out fast.”
For Campos, the race “felt good.” He finished with a 5:38 pace.
As for the Boston Marathon, Campos is hoping to finish in 2:30. “That’s the goal,” said Campos, who finished second at last month’s Modesto Marathon in 2:34.
Campos, who also performs with a Fresno folkloric dance group, said his legs felt tired in Modesto and decided to not punish his legs.
Meantime, he was busy at Chukchansi Stadium, where the races finished, passing out flyers for the Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K Run/Walk on July 29.
Reyes, who trained often with Campos and other local runners, died in vehicle accident in Bakersfield in March 2015.
“People are starting to find out more about the race,” said Campos. “Maybe next year, I won’t have to pass out flyers.
Morales, 27, finished second in the half marathon with a time of 1:14:54.112.
Madrigal, 29, claimed third with a time of 1:16:41.83.
Fresno’s Molly Friel finished eighth overall and was the first female finisher with a time of 1:25:03.38.
Joe Amendt and Becky Cutler teamed up to win the half marathon relay with a time of 1:22:37:38.
Evelynn Thomas and Judy Vitolo won the half marathon women’s relay with a time of 1:44:24.11.
Seventeen-year-old Enrique Flores of Fresno won the 5-kilometer run with a time of 17:27.05.
