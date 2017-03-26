Three runners meet Barn Burner’s 100-mile challenge along Kings River course

Juan Mendoza has yet to run a marathon.
No problem. The 30-year-old Fresno resident turned up his pace in the final hours of the Barn Burner 24-hour race on Sunday morning as the sun struggled to punch through the fog along the Kings River about 2 miles east of Sanger.
“After being up for more than 32 (hours), I am now a 100-mile finisher!” he wrote on his Facebook post, not long after completing his longest race with some pacing help from race director Nathaniel Moore of San Joaquín Running.
“It took a lot of heart to get that 100,” he added. “This is something I will not forget.”
Not a bad outing for Mendoza, who finished third overall in the race that challenges runners to see how many times they can finish a 1-mile loop in 24, 12 or 6 hours. (There was also a beer mile competition where participants had to drink beer at four intervals).
Only the hardiest of runners dare tackle such a challenge where the bleach-dried skull of a cow keeps watch as runners make their way along a dirt path that runs along the river. Each loop is completed inside a big barn.
Mendoza’s 100 laps were surpassed only by Mark Dorman of Clovis and Ed ‘The Jester’ Ettinghausen of Wildomar, who both completed 104 laps.
Dorman and Ettinghausen, who ran a record 40 races of at least 100 miles in 2014, ran together in the final hours. They held upraised hands together when they crossed the finish line.
The record for the race, now in its second edition, is 106 miles by Eddie Nolan.
Farin Montañez of Fresno, took 9 hours off and still completed 75 laps to defend her women’s title. Last year, she completed 104 miles.
A dozen runners took part in the 24-hour race, although only about eight were still running by the 9 a.m. Sunday deadline.
Nicole McManus of Clovis was the overall winner of the 12-hour race, finishing 59 miles. Second was Clovis’ Jodi Holeman, who managed 53 miles, one more than the top male runner, Brent Hammrich of Clovis.
Fresno’s Steven Waite won the 6-hour competition by finishing with 43 miles. He was followed by Tyler Baxley (40 miles) and Jason Wara (37 miles).
Those who finished at least 100 miles in 24 hours earned a special belt buckle.
