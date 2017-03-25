Danae Márquez, Clovis West girls celebrate with CIF State Open Division basketball title

Danae Márquez ended her reign as the leading point guard at Clovis West High School as the Golden Eagles celebrated hoisting the CIF State Open Division Championship trophy tonight (March 25).
Márquez, the only Latina in the starting position for the 34-2 Eagles, finished the state title game on a pair of free throws to consolidate a 44-40 victory over Archbishop Mitty of San José at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“I’m pretty ecstatic, honestly,” said Márquez, “What a journey. We just won state.”
With nearly 15 family members on the edge of their seats, Márquez and undoubtedly the No.1 girl’s basketball squad in the nation, delivered the Central Section its second state title.
“Today I wasn’t so calm,” said Monica Maya, Márquez’s mother. “Today I was up and down, up-and-down.”
“I’m extremely proud of these girls. I’m really happy for them. They deserved it,” said David Hernández, Márquez’s father.
“You know, people thought I treated her sports career like a pro career. We took sports very serious in her life.”
Hernández, not a basketballer himself, taught her a good work ethic that remained with Márquez since she was at least seven and hitting 3-pointers.
She’s now hailed by several Division-1 and Division-2 universities, and has already committed to San José State University. She’ll suit up for the Division I Spartans after helping the Golden Eagles to its eighth Central Section title in early March.
