Monarcas Morelia down Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0 in Mexican rivalry at Chukchansi Park in Fresno

The cool and at times breezy evening at Chukchansi Park belonged to underdog Monarcas Morelia in a 2-0 Mexican soccer exhibition victory over Chivas de Guadalajara tonight (March 22).
Jorge Zarate and Claudio Zamudio each scored goals over the heavily-favored titans from Guadalajara. Néstor Calderón had a prime opportunity to tie the friendly in the second half on a penalty kick, but the shot veered wide to the left leaving many Monarcas fans cheering.
Fans also hailed the announcement of 11,977 in attendance for the exhibition between the two First Division clubs from the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (Mexican Soccer Federation) in downtown Fresno. Nearly three hours before the 7 p.m. kickoff, street vendors sold jerseys, banners, horns and even hot food outside the stadium.
“This is the match,” said Javier Rendón of Madera of the missed opportunity for Chivas to tie the match at 1-1. “They won’t come back. And they’re going to take this back to home.”
What was thought to be the night for raucous Chivas fans, who easily outnumbered those for Monarcas, was soon silenced by what happened on the field. A chance to defeat one of the greats, Chivas de Guadalajara, the owner of 11 Mexican Soccer League titles and who is known worldwide.
Lead promoter to Mexican soccer exhibitions in Fresno is Latin Entertainment and chief Fred Godinez, Jr.
“Morelia had already booked a match in San José. Chivas, who had a friendly match at home on March 22, said that team from Argentina cancelled. They’ve said Fresno just feels like home to them. They sell out their stadium every other week, and they chose Fresno,” said Godinez, Jr. in a prior interview.
Aside from Guadalajara’s 11 league (Federación Mexicana de Fútbol) titles, Chivas has also won the SuperCopa crown and one CONCACAF trophy. In 2015 at Chukchansi Park, a record 16,821 soccer fans filled the stadium for Chivas and fellow Mexican team Club Atlas.
According Godinez, Chivas will play again this weekend in southern California. Chivas faces Club León on Saturday (March 25) at the StubHub Center.
Comments