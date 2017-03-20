Fresno native ready to make his boxing moves

The area has had championship boxers in the past.
The near future is when Marcos Hernández hopes to write his name onto those record books.
The 23-year-old pro, who is 9-0, will headline a boxing card at the Robinson Ranchería Resort & Casino in Nice (Lake County) on March 28.
The ‘Toe-to-Toe Tuesdays’ boxing show will be televised on FOX Sports 1 starting at 5 p.m.
Hernández, whose moniker is ‘Madman,’ will face Detroit’s Antonio Urista (7-1, 2 KOs). Hernández, who graduated from Sunnyside High School but primarily attended Roosevelt High, has 2 knockouts to his credit.
His father, Joey Hernández, figures his son is different than most boxers. And, it’s not just because of an unbeaten record. The superweight boxer lives and breathes boxing, he said.
“Not every fighter watches boxing,” he said. “He watches boxing with me.”
Hernández, the father, figures his son will face his toughest opponent in New Jersey’s Tyrone Davis. The opponent boasts an 11-1 (10 KO) record.
The match will be the first 10-round fight for Madman, who played basketball for one season at Roosevelt High before dropping the sport.
“He didn’t like the fact that teammates were not upset about losing as much as he was,” said Hernández.
That’s when Madman, who is 6-feet tall, turned to boxing. Today, he trains with Greg Johnson at Breakaway Fitness. The father pitches in after finishing his work in landscape maintenance.
Hernández, who taught boxing with the Fresno Police Activities League (PAL) for 4 years, began learning about boxing when Madman was 13 years old to help his son.
The father figures promoters will show interest in Madman should he win the March 28 bout against Davis.
That is when Madman figures to be on a quick path to a title bout.
Madman’s family and friends will gather at Bobby Salazar’s in the Tower District to watch the boxing match on television.
Comments