SelmaVsEscondido.mp4

The World Ag Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Alex Gallegos and son, Adam, prepare hundreds of pounds of savory meat for hungry visitors. All proceeds from their booth, worked by students and parents, benefit the Tulare Union High School marching band. At the show: Over 1,500 vendors are exhibiting the latest in agricultural technology at the annual exposition held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California, from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16. Expo officials hope to break the record for attendance from last year's 106,349 visitors from 47 states and 79 countries over the three days show that ends today. Tickets are $15.