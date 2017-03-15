Clovis West girls easily earn ticket to CIF So-Cal Regional Championship game on Saturday night, 42-point spread win over Bishop

Skill and speed on the hardcourt for No. 1-ranked in the state Clovis West Golden Eagles girl’s basketball to reach a 73-31 CIF Regional So-Cal Open Division semifinal victory over Bishop.
Clovis West (32-2) advances to the Southern California Regional championship game after a resounding 42-point spread over visiting Bishop of La Jolla (30-4) tonight (March 14). Clovis West faces Long Beach Poly at The Pyramid in Long Beach. The winner advances to the California State Championship game in Sacramento on March 25.
Top-seeded in the So-Cal Regionals, the Golden Eagles never let down their resilience throughout the four quarters of play against Bishop. Senior forward Megan Anderson completed at least four 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“To have that kind of performance is definitely so special. Tonight we have the best team. Everything we’ve done, we’ve done together,” said Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell.
“We knew we had a good opportunity if we played well. We didn’t expect that to happen,” said senior point guard Danae Márquez.
Márquez said she knew it was her final game on the Clovis West hardcourt.
“It’s honestly meant the world to me. And this is my last game. I had to leave it all on the court for Clovis West. I’m glad I got to play within my game and leave it all like this,” said Márquez, who added she didn’t expect such a large margin in the win.
There were at least 25 family and relatives cheering for Márquez in a packed Clovis West gym.
Clovis West had a 40-point advantage entering the final quarter of play. The Golden Eagles also shut down Bishop’s 2016 All-CIF San Diego Section Player of the Year, Destiny Littleton.
“Some hit shots, some defense, some rebounds; they all did their part tonight,” said Campbell.
Clovis West, the No. 1-ranked team in California with the top-10 ranking in the nation, has played against and defeated two McDonald’s All-American players in their last two games. Campbell said every team presents a challenge, but that they will provide a game plan around it.
