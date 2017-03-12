Historic Selma Bears ousted by Orange Glen in CIF So-Cal Regional quarterfinal thriller

It seemed like nothing was about to stop the Selma High Bears boy’s basketball team from a berth in the semifinals of the CIF Southern California Regional on Saturday (March 11) night.
That faded, however, to the likes of visiting Orange Glen Patriots (23-9) from Escondido, who managed to overtake the Bears’ one-point lead with under a minute remaining before another approximate 1,500 screaming fans in the school’s gym. The first full house was the game against Van Nuys in the first round played on March 8.
The Bears Varsity basketball squad entered the game at 30-5 on a 21-game win streak. Among the spirited Selma fans was Bears Varsity head football coach Matt Logue, who stood near one of the exits.
One Selma dream was already accomplished by the Bears boy’s team earning the Central Section Division III basketball title earlier this month. Selma had not won the title in 103 years.
Another was that point guard Junior Ramírez and forward Tiveon Stroud are multi-sport athletes. Both were key players on Logue’s team last season; Selma football earned a berth and hosted a CIF Southern California Regional Division IV-AA Bowl game in December. Ramírez was the quarterback, Stroud, a wide receiver.
Ramírez, who led with 30 points in the section basketball title run, was kept to five points against the No. 14 Patriots. Stroud shot for 21 behind leader William Pallesi, 23. The Bears were seeded No. 6.
Selma’s William Pallesi scored a 3-pointer that granted a one-point lead at 61-60 with 49 seconds remaining in regulation. With 13 seconds remaining in regulation, the Patriots rebounded a missed shot by Selma. Point guard for Orange Glen Michael Diaz managed a shot for a 62-61 advantage then a teammate added a two-pointer before the clock sounded off to end the game at 64-61 for the Orange Glen victory.
Selma players congratulated Orange Glen players then received numerous hugs from fans before gathering in the locker room. After they exited the locker room, only a few players remained in the vicinity for questions.
“We didn’t talk. It was real quiet,” said Pallesi, “I think we’re all very disappointed with the outcome.”
Pallesi, who will attend the Elite 80 basketball clinic in Los Angeles this season, said they could have better defended Diaz, a senior point guard committed to play for the University of California, Irvine upon graduation.
“We should have won, but we lost. I don’t know what happened, but I’m pretty mad, honestly,” said Stroud, “You got to rest and get over as quick as you can (to get over this). We didn’t really talk, the coach just talked and after that, he just let us go and that was it.”
“It was a great high-school basketball game; each team made big shots when they had to. They happened to hit the last one. Thirty wins, only five losses. Everyone loses their last game except for the state champion, so it’s just hard when it’s you,” said head coach Mike Pallesi.
The third Selma dream was accomplishing 30 victories in a single season. While going perfect 10-0 toward the Central Section Valley D-3 title, the Bears finished the season at 30-5. The only teams that defeated the Bears were the Patriots, Bakersfield Cenntennial (early January), San Leandro (December), Miramonte from Orinda (December) and Atascadero (December).
The Patriots face No. 2-seed Villa Park on Tuesday.
