James Hastings of Clovis leaps for joy with less than a mile to go in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race. He finished 21st overall in 29:37.61.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
María E. Rodríguez of Dinuba ran away in the women’s division of the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run at Fresno’s Woodward Park on March 11. She finished eighth overall in 25:48.24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
María E. Rodríguez of Dinuba ran away in the women’s division of the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run at Fresno’s Woodward Park on March 11. She finished eighth overall in 25:48.24, almost three minutes ahead of the second female finisher.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Marvin Ashcroft of Clovis was ninth overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 25:55.36.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Germay Tesfai of Fresno was 11th overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 26:13.4.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chong Chang of Fresno was 12th overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 26:17.52.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Keith Jackson of Fresno finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 27:26.9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Conrad Reimer of Clovis was 15th overall in the St. Patrick’s 4-mile race in 27:43.79.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Madeline Kriz of Fresno was 17th overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 28:18.4.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Julia Johnson of Reedley was 19th overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run with a time of 29:10.17.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Víctor Meléndez of Lemoore was 20th overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 29:33.75.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
James Hastings of Clovis leaps for joy with less than a mile to go in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race. He finished 21st overall in 29:37.61.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
James Hastings of Clovis leaps for joy with less than a mile to go in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race. He finished 21st overall in 29:37.61.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amanda Whitten was fourth overall female in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run with a time of 29:49.49.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tara Cucullu of Fresno was 25th overall – and fifth overall female – in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run with a time of 30:47.27.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Beth Bridges of Clovis finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:20.87.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Twelve-year-old Robert Kirkman of Clovis finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:34.74.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Patty Mendoza of Reedley finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 31:38.06.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jared Gruszcynski of Fresno finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 31:31.15, while Patty Mendoza of Reedley finished in 31:38.06.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lindsay Dozier of Fresno finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 31:36.26.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Megan Mitsuoka of Clovis finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:43.39.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathan Bracamonte of Sanger finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:28.21.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Preston Johnson of Clovis competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Robert Montoya of Fresno competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
John Rhyne of Clovis competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sherrie Davis of Fresno competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Caitlin Clegg of Clovis smiles as she competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Caitlin Clegg of Clovis smiles as she competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Allan Taylor of Clovis competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Henry Baxter of Clovis competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
John Torres of Fresno takes part in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Michelle Nessling of Clovis and Meribeth Hastings of Clovis compete in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Suzanne Fielding of Fresno competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Daniel Castro of Fresno takes part in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Taylor Whelan and Brittney Keast, both of Fresno, compete in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
George Blackwell of Clovis takes part in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Stephanie Alaniz of Fresno competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Eva Bustos of Oakhurst competes in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Competitors age 21 and over in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run were offered green beer.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno finished fourth overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ramón Valdez of Hanford finished fifth overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Daniel Meyer of Fresno finished sixth overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Marvin Ashcroft and Alex Sosin, both from Clovis, compete in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Campos of Fresno ran away with the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race at Woodward Park on Saturday with a time of 21:31.12. Shortly after the 2-mile mark, Campos had a lead over runnerup Eric Loveland.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Eric Loveland was second overall in the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 21:39.15.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Steven Waite of Fresno was third overall in the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run at Woodward Park with a time of 21:54.12.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
María E. Rodríguez of Dinuba ran away in the women’s division of the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run at Fresno’s Woodward Park on March 11. She finished eighth overall in 25:48.24
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
María E. Rodríguez of Dinuba ran away in the women’s division of the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run at Fresno’s Woodward Park on March 11. She finished eighth overall in 25:48.24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chong Chang of Fresno gets past the 2-mile mark of the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race. He finished 12th overall in 26:17.52.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Keith Jackson of Fresno finished the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 27:26.9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Madeline Kriz of Fresno finished second overall among the women in the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race at Woodward Park. She finished in 28:18.4.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Julia Johnson of Reedley runs next to Víctor Meléndez of Lemoore in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run. Johnson finished third overall among women in 29:10.17, while Meléndez was 20th overall in 29:33.75.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
James Hastings of Clovis heads towards the Eaton Trail during the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run. He finished 21st overall in 29:37.61.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amanda Whitten of Fresno finished 22nd overall, and was the fourth overall female finisher, in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run at Woodward Park. Her time was 29:49.49.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Chad Robinson of Fresno runs on the road entrance to Woodward Park during the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run. He finished 24th overall in 30:31.84.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tara Cucullu of Fresno was the fourth overall female in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run. She was 25th overall in 30:47.27.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Beth Bridges of Clovis was 27th overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:20.87.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Patty Mendoza of Dinuba was 33rd overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:38.06.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Gilbert Tapia of Sanger finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:53.59.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ricardo Montoya of Fresno finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 32:55.87.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lindsay Dozier of Fresno finished 31st overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run with a time of 31:36.26.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sherrie Davis of Fresno finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 33:07.44.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ángel Gutiérrez of Clovis was 42nd overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run with a time of 32:50.77.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Megan Mitsuoka of Clovis finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 31:43.39.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Marcos Saldaña of Los Baños finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 34:57.67.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jared Gruszcynski of Fresno finished 29th overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 31:31.15.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jordan Boris of Fresno and Haley Witrago of Sanger took part in the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Allan Taylor of Clovis and Preston Johnson of Clovis take part in the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Caitlin Clegg of Clovis finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run in 33:12.5.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
John Torres of Fresno finished the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 33:52.58.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesús Campos of Fresno ran away with the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race at Woodward Park on Saturday with a time of 21:31.12.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Eric Loveland was second overall in the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 21:39.15.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Steven Waite of Fresno was third overall in the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race at Woodward Park with a time of 21:54.12.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno was fourth overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 22:50.4.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno was fourth overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 22:50.4.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ramón Valdez of Hanford was fifth overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race in 23:51.65.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ramón Valdez of Hanford checks the time with less than a mile to the finish of the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run at Fresno’s Woodward Park. He finished fifth overall in 23:51.65.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Daniel Meyer of Fresno passes up a recreational runner during the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile run. Meyer finished sixth overall in 25:15.93.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alex Sosin of Clovis finished seventh overall in the St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race with a time of 25:44.08.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com