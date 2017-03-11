Campos, Rodríguez run away from the field in inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile

It’s probably a good thing for area runners that Fresno High School cross country coach Jesús Campos and Orosi Unified School District employee María E. Rodríguez haven’t entered each of the Valley of the Year Series races thus far.
As it is, both runners are educating the field.
In the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day 4-mile race Saturday morning at Woodward Park, Campos held a steady lead throughout against runner-up Eric Loveland.
The 32-year-old Campos, who is preparing for the March 19 Modesto Marathon, won the race in 21 minutes, 31.12 seconds. Loveland was second in 21:39.15.
Rodríguez cruised through the course in 25:48.24, finishing almost three minutes ahead of runner-up Madeline Kriz (28:18.4), a Hanford runner. Dinuba’s Julia Johnson was third in 29:10.17.
“I’m super happy, and super excited,” said Rodríguez, who pocketed her third Runner of the Year race in three attempts. “It was a little bit hot, but it was challenging.”
Rodríguez, who is preparing for next month’s Boston Marathon, wants to focus on the Runner of the Year races but will have to miss the April 9 Cross the River Run because of a commitment to run with a friend that weekend in Bakersfield.
With Saturday’s win, Rodríguez broke a tie with Fresno’s Amanda Whitten in the women’s division of the Runner of the Year series. Both had been tied with 50 points, but Rodríguez picked up 10 points for the win, while Whitten got five points for finishing third in the division.
Johnson, the Dinuba runner, continues to dominate the series’ women’s 50 and over division with 76 points and three race wins.
Campos picked up his third win the series, and squeezed past Steven Waite, who had a slim 54-50 points lead over Campos in the men’s division. Campos picked up 10 points for the win, while Waite got 5 points.
The current, unofficial, standings in the men’s division is Campos first with 60 points and Waite second with 59 points.
Comments