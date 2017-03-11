Free-throw queen Danae Márquez, Clovis West prove seeding in CIF So-Cal Regional basketball win

Danae Márquez sunk each of her free throws in the final seconds to solidify a victory for the Clovis West Golden Eagles in the CIF So-Cal Regional playoffs.
The No. 1-seeded Golden Eagles overtook a first-quarter deficit then never looked back against the likes of No. 8 Troy of Fullerton in a 68-61 quarterfinal win in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern California Regional Open Division first round last night (March 10).
With just under two minutes in regulation, the Golden Eagles had a one-point lead at 62-61. A full house of spectators in the school’s gym witnessed senior point guard Márquez sink every one of her four free throws in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to extend the lead and leave no time for the Southern Section Warriors to launch a come back.
“Hitting free throws should be expected. So I just had to do my job,” said Márquez.
A claim to fame of sorts for the Golden Eagles: Troy sported All-American talent in guard Kianna Smith, who scored 22 points against Clovis West.
Smith will compete for the women’s basketball team at the University of California, Berkeley after graduation. Prior to leaving high school, she will suit up in the McDonald’s All-American Game, which features some of the best prep athletes in the country.
“She’s an incredible all-around player. And she’s going to Cal, you don’t get to play against people like that in our lifetime. Hats off to her,” said Márquez, “But we made some adjustments too, adjustments that our coaching staff had us do. We were able to execute better and that really helped.”
Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell had a brief conversation with his squad after the first quarter.
After the game Campbell hailed every team competing in the Open Division discounting the seedings. Troy clearly performed on a scale higher than the No. 8 seed, but the Golden Eagles adjusted.
“We kind of abandoned everything we worked on all week. Kiana’s a special player. She’s the best player we’ve played against all year and she was just in the zone tonight. We figured it would be a battle all the way through,” said Campbell.
Center and forward for Clovis West Bre’yanna Sanders scored 20 points against Troy.
Clovis West hosts La Jolla from Bishop in a regional semifinal game on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
No. 5 La Jolla sports Destiny Littleton, a 44.2 points per game player. La Jolla upset No. 4 Harvard of Westlake.
No. 2 Long Beach Poly hosts No. 3 Mission Hills also Tuesday night.
Comments