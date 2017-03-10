Mendota Aztecs fall in So-Cal Regional semifinal, state No. 1 Trejo held scoreless

Bad luck and a tough defense held the state’s leading scorer and Mendota High School Aztecs forward Danny Trejo scoreless in a 2-0 CIF So-Cal Regional Championship loss to visiting Santa Clara.
The Aztecs were eliminated in the semifinals Thursday afternoon (March 9) by visiting Santa Clara from Oxnard in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern California Regional Championships. Santa Clara, tthe CIF Southern Section Division 7 champion, earned a single goal in the first half of play and an own goal by Mendota.
Senior for Mendota Danny Trejo, the state’s leading scorer with 200 goals, suffered a knee injury early in the first half. Trejo easily surpassed the Central Section record of 122 by Rudy Rodríguez (Porterville) from 1982 to 1984. He’s narrowing his college choices and looking for the right academic-athletic scholarship.
“It’s part of the game. You win some, you lose some,” said Trejo, who led the Aztecs to the Central Section Division VI title.
“If we would have finished on the first two chances we had, the game would have been over. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Trejo broke the record held by Craig Turley from 1984 to 1987. Turley ended his soccer shortly after high school and played baseball California State University, Dominguez Hills.
A disappointed Trejo remained on the field. He was consoled by friends and posed for photos with his many fans. Kids from a community junior soccer league asked if he would make an appearance at their game on Saturday. He said, yes.
“I’m very happy I was able to do what I did. I’m just focusing on what’s next for me. I’m ready to go to college and tear it up over there,” said Trejo, a 3.6 grade point average student at Mendota High, who has scored six goals in a single match this season.
“We got scored on our own goal. From there the team kind of fell a little bit. I’m not going to take anything away from them, but Trejo getting injured, he was limping the whole game,” said Mendota coach Juan Magaña.
“I’m happy, but sad that we lost today, but we had a really good season. We got the No. 1 seed for a reason. We put in the work, just a bad outing today.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of the community and the students on this team. The kids played until the end, they held their heads up high with pride. They played clean. The community came out and supported these kids, and Danny (Trejo) is just one of a kind,” said first-year principal at Mendota High Travis Kirby. Kirby has taught in the Mendota Unified School for 17 years.
