Selma Bears boys defeat Van Nuys in CIF So-Cal D-3 basketball, host Orange Glen Saturday night

Point guard Junior Ramírez and the Selma High Bears boy’s basketball team overcame a six-point deficit to defeat 61-53 visiting Van Nuys and open with a victory in the CIF So-Cal Division III Regional playoffs.
Selma, seeded sixth, improved to 30-4 last night (March 8) during an illustrious season that includes the Central Section Division III trophy that ended a 103-year drought dating back to 1914 in the boy’s basketball program.
This California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern California Regional Division III playoff game was played before 1,500 fans in a packed Selma High gym. Selma will host Orange Glen (22-9) from Escondido on Saturday night (March 11) at 6 p.m. No. 14 Orange Glen upset No. 3 seed Capistrano Valley from Mission Viejo.
Behind the 20-point leading contribution from Ramírez, 19 more from William Pallesi and 14 from the 6-foot-6 Tiveon Stroud, the Bears worked through the Van Nuys Wolves (23-10) to take the lead after halftime.
“The atmosphere is loud and better. Different from the Selland Arena (Central Section championships), the players know people are watching. I would say we knocked more shots in the second half, and that helped us a lot,” said Ramírez, also the leading scorer in the section title victory with 30 points.
“They were doing a good job of pressuring us. We hadn’t been pressured in a while. We finally knocked down the big shots.”
Van Nuys ended the first half on a six-point advantage at 26-20.
“They played a pretty good game. They were pretty tough and physical,” added Stroud.
“We weren’t used to that kind of physical play, and the referee kind of let us play a little bit,” said head coach Mike Pallesi.
Ramírez and Stroud were key players in the Bears’ varsity football team’s section title. Ramírez, a quarterback, and Stroud, a receiver, helped to deliver the Bears to the CIF Southern California Regional Division IV-AA Bowl game in December. Selma ended the football season on a single loss at 13-1 in this bowl game to visiting Bakersfield Christian High School. Bakersfield Christian, who beat Selma 28-27, is coached by Darren Carr, the brother of Derek Carr, quarterback for the NFL-Oakland Raiders.
“I’m tired of hearing that,” said Pallesi, “These kids have the experience from playing varsity basketball, not football, basketball.”
Selma’s Athletic Director Randy Esraelian was already mulling over ideas to handle overcrowding at Saturday night’s 6 p.m. game. Expect long lines and hard-to-find parking around the school. Call ahead to Selma High School about tickets and arrive early.
