Mendota Aztecs defeat La Cañada in CIF So-Cal Regional first round, Santa Clara visits Thursday

Mendota Aztecs had a bumpy first-round win, but a win regardless against La Cañada this afternoon in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern California Regional Championships.
Danny Trejo, the state’s leading scorer with 200 goals, scored twice against La Cañada Spartans (14-6-6) in a 4-0 win and helped advance the Aztecs to the semifinals in the eight-team bracket. Reynaldo Murillo and Yovani Tamayo each contributed additional goals.
Top-seeded Mendota, the Central Section Division VI champion, advances to face No. 5 Santa Clara, who upset today No. 4 Chávez 3-2. The Aztecs (23-4-2) have home field advantage throughout the state finals.
“We executed our game plan that coach told us to do. I’m glad we got a fast goal in the first five minutes, I was able to connect the pass to my forward and he was able to score it in,” said Trejo.
“This is a chance for us to make history. We’re going to stay focused and do what we need to do. We’re hungry for it.”
Trejo received a yellow card and left the match not risking a red card, a penalty that would carry to the next match. Trejo remains undecided on colleges, but the University of California, Los Angeles, Northridge, California State University, San José are on the list.
“I have a lot of options. I just got to make sure I make the right choice,” said Trejo.
“They’re really physical. They were hitting us all over the field. I’m proud for them, they scared us a little bit at first, but at halftime, I got my team going. I feel we played the second way better than the first,” said Magaña.
“There’s no easy team. They’re in the state championship for a reason. You can’t any team lightly. I tell them you need to come out and expect a hard match, nothing is easy.”
Magaña nearly cleared the bench in the second half with substitution players, but admits this may not trend in coming matches.
Mendota, likely playing its final Division V competition, has given up a single goal in four matches, a streak stretching back to the section playoffs.
“My defense is one of the best in the Valley,” ended Magaña.
Magaña also said he welcomes a switch to the Central Section Division V next season.
