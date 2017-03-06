Selma High has too much firepower against Sanger, wins first section title in 103 years

In the end, Selma High School had too much firepower supplied by 6-foot guard Henry Ramírez Jr., who fired a game-high 30 points in a 56-42 Central Section boys’ Division III showdown against Sanger High.
The result: Selma’s first section basketball title in 103 years.
The reward: A No. 6 seeding in the SoCal Division III regional.
Ramírez, one of 10 juniors on a squad that has gone 29-4, added a section basketball championship to the football section (Division IV) title he helped Selma claim this season.
Ramírez, who has been known as Junior since elementary school, scored 21 of the Bears’ 23 points in one stretch that helped Selma take a commanding 40-28 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
He finished with 30 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field, including 2-of-5 from the 3-point line.
The football quarterback dished out three assists, including two, court-length passes near the end of the game to his football teammate Tiveon Stroud that resulted in dunks.
The ending was a contrast to last year when Selma lost 60-36 to Roosevelt High in the Division III championship.
Ramírez said the football and basketball section titles are great, but rated the basketball one as better because a Selma-Sanger championship final that was not possible in football.
“We wanted to do it in football, but we couldn’t make it happen,” said Ramírez.
He shrugged off his scoring, praising his teammates for giving him “the opportunity to shoot whenever.”
“I was just getting everyone involved on the floor and taking the shots and hoping they’d go in,” said Ramírez.
Ramírez said it was Selma’s defense that drove the team to victory. Sanger made only 12 of 53 shots (22.6 percent).
“It shows that we’re a good defensive team,” said Ramírez.
Selma built a 27-16 halftime lead, and extended it to 15 points late in the third quarter.
As to what’s next – other than a position in the Southern California playoffs – Ramírez is eyeing baseball.
“A trifecta would be great,” he said about a possible section title in that sport.
