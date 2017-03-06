Madera High girls squeeze past Sanger, 27-26, to win Central Section title

It mattered little to Ximera Escobar that the Central Section Division III girls’ championship game was the lowest-scoring ever.
What was important to the 5-foot-8 forward/center was that Madera High School captured its second-ever section title (its other one came in 2003) in a tense, 27-26 win Saturday (March 4) against fifth-seeded Sanger High.
The outcome wasn’t decided until a driving layup by Sanger’s Ashley Manta tantalizingly rolled off the rim. Escobar then dived to grab the loose ball among a crowd as the buzzer signaled the end of the game.
“I was really hoping that we pulled it out,” said Escobar about the game’s frantic finish as Sanger missed two close shots before the third shot taken by Mata.
Escobar scored a game-high 13 points.
Madera, which was seeded second, improved to 24-8. Sanger ended the season with a 19-13 record.
After a 10-10 halftime tie, Madera built a lead as large as six points (18-12 and 20-14). However, Sanger managed to tie the game at 23-23 and 25-25.
A chance to tie it again with less than a minute left in the game evaporated when Sanger’s Savannah Rocha missed one of two free throws.
“We already knew it was going to be a good game, and that it would be a defensive battle the whole game,” said Escobar, who grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
“I know I am small, but I get the most rebounds,” said Escobar, who positioned herself well for the rebounds.
Escobar, in her third year on the varsity team, said low-scoring games usually don’t favor Madera.
“But today, it was a defensive battle. We pulled the game out because of defense,” she said.
Escobar also helped with her free-throw shooting.
“I’m not a good free throw shooter but today it actually helped,” she said.
Escobar, who was awarded the good sportsmanship award, has been playing with most of her teammates “since the third grade.”
“It’s amazing to win the championship with this group of girls,” she said. “We deserve it.”
Madera got a No. 14 seed in the SoCal Division III regionals, while Sanger got a No. 16 seed in the NorCal regionals.
