Clovis West girls cruise to fifth straight section championship, 54-22

Star point guard Danae Márquez figures that Clovis West High School “could have done a lot better in a lot of aspects.”
And that was following a 56-42 victory over TRAC rival Clovis High for the school’s 17th Central Section girls’ basketball championship, including fifth consecutive titles.
“As far as the dirty work – diving on the floor for loose balls, rebounding, boxing out, silly fouls – we could have improved on,” said Márquez, who is headed to San José State.
The Eagles will have a chance to fine-tune their game as it heads into the CIF Open Division SoCal Regionals as the No. 1 seed. Clovis West, now 30-2, could face Northern California power Archbishop Mitty, that regional’s No. 1 seed, for the state title. Mitty handed Clovis West one of its two losses.
Clovis West, which was led by Bre’yanna Sanders’ 14 points against Clovis High, will host No. 8 seed Troy High of Fullerton on Friday (March 10).
Márquez, who made one of three 3-point attempts, said the team will have to improve.
“As a team, we have to make sure that we don’t underestimate our opponent,” she said. “Going up in the Open Division, every game is a high caliber, intense game.”
Márquez is looking forward to the competition.
“We’re two games away from a regional championship, and three games away from a state championship.”
Clovis West jumped out to a 29-13 halftime lead and never looked back. That advantage increased to 42-15 at the end of the third quarter.
Márquez said the team plays with the same intensity throughout the game.
“Each possession, was played as if it was the last,” she said. “I think that is why we ended up ultimately winning. Clovis High played a great game.”
Márquez was not completely pleased with her own game.
“I was a little off my shot. I needed to be 100 percent focused. That was my fault,” she said. “I had a turnover that I shouldn’t have had.
“Other than that, I tried to control the ball and keep the pace of the game, and I think I didn’t do that bad at that.”
Comments