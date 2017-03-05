Immanuel Eagles boys win a fourth Central Section D-4 basketball title

Point guard Junior Segura and the Madera South High School Stallions were unable to halt a fourth-straight Central Section Division IV title for Immanuel on Saturday (March 3).
Playing to a hail of support from each school by fans at the Selland Arena, the Immanuel Eagles furthered their reign over section foes with a 58-51 victory while improving to 20-9.
“It was a tough game. It was hard for us to get going on offense,” said Segura, who is 17 years old and will search for a travel basketball team to compete in the off-season from school.
Segura also the led the Stallions (20-11) with 13 points.
Nate Kendricks led the Eagles in scoring 28 points. Kendricks took nothing for granted as the Eagles stretched a win streak to eight games. The only loss coming at Selma High Bears on Jan. 31. Selma won the
“I feel I did a good job leading the team. We knew it was going to be a dog fight No. 1 vs. No. 2,” said Kendricks, a junior at Immanuel.
The Eagles now have the last-three Division IV titles, and one in Division V. Immanuel will be moved to Division III next season.
“We did good, but it got a little bit out of hand in the third quarter. I know we’re going to come back. We got the talent to do it,” ended Junior.
Diana and Sostenes Segura, Junior’s parents, gathered around the junior after the game.
Both teams will receive a berth in the CIF Southern California Regional draw. A third yet-unnannounced division IV school will also advance to the so-cal regional play.
