Clovis High senior Justin Mejia earns elusive fourth-straight CIF Boys Wrestling State Championship

Clovis High School senior Justin Mejia notched a fourth-straight California Interscholastic Federation Wrestling Championship thereby etching his name in the history books.
Mejia joins Darrell Vasquez, a Bakersfield champion from 1999 to 2002, as four-time state winners. They are the only two that have accomplished such a historic feat since the initiation of the state meet in 1973.
Mejia ends a brilliant high-school wrestling career with a single loss and 168 victories throughout his time as a Central Section competitor for Clovis High School.
He defeated Selma senior Robert García IV for the title in the 126-pound division before a screaming contingent of wrestling fans at Rabobank Arena on Saturday night (March 4). Mejia also substantiated his No. 1 ranking in the state and likely bettered his national ranking, which was No. 3 just days ago prior to the state meet.
Mejia gathered his emotions crouched against a wall in the lower corridors of Rabobank Arena minutes after the 3-2 victory over Garcia IV, who mounted a comeback late in the match down 2-0.
“It’s great, I didn’t wrestle my best, but I got the job done. I’m the second person to ever do it,” said Mejia.
“I felt happy, excited and ready to wrestle one last time. I don’t want to win like that, but a win’s a win for me.”
Selma coach Sam López plead his case for a takedown at least once in the match.
Mejia admitted that becoming a four-time champ was the hardest thing he’s ever done.
“It’s amazing. I’ve worked a long time for this, and it’s finally here,” he said.
At least 60 family members and friends, said Mejia, supported him from the upper decks of the arena.
Mejia won the 120-pound division a year ago. His first title was a 106-pound victory as a freshman, then the following season as a sophomore in the 113-pound bracket.
“We thought we gave it all in this match. Maybe a couple of situations that should’ve went in our favor, maybe a takedown ... it came down to one point,” said López.
“I thought he was stalling at the end. When you get out of your stance, and you back away, that’s ususally stalling, but I guess it was too close to the first call or something. I don’t know; I’m not a ref. We did a good a job, we both worked really hard,” said García IV.
“You take seconds, that’s probably the worst place you can take. You’re the first loser or whatever, but this is definitely a motivation for the next level.”
The next level for García IV is at California State University, Fresno, where he will compete for the Bulldogs’ men’s wrestling team.
“You got to be proud of the things he’s accomplished in his four years at Selma. He’s a four-time state placer, and he’s a two-time finalist. He did a great job for us. We’re going to miss him,” said López.
In 2012, former Selma wrestler Alex Cisneros nearly accomplished four-straight titles in the final against Gilroy’s Nikko Villarreal in the 132-pound weight class.
Cisneros was up 3-0, but Villarreal earned a 2-point takedown and a 3-point near-fall for a 5-3 victory in the final seconds of the match.
