Gallery: San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno) girls earn a 10th title in Central Section Division V final

No. 23 Lucy Parks for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) Panthers attempts a shot against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial (23-8) earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win. The Eagles ended the season at 18-11.
No. 10 Jada Shakoor for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) pushes through with the ball against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
Mikaela Mangente for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) passes the ball against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) and Bakersfield Christian (in blue) in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
No. 23 Lucy Parks for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) reaches up for the ball against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) players celebrate against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
No. 23 Lucy Parks for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) attempts to save the ball in the game against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
No. 4 Kerri Weisert for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) looks to pass the ball against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
No. 2 Symya Murray for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) gives up the ball after stepping out of bounds in the game against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
No. 2 Symya Murray for San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno) looks for a teammate in the game against Bakersfield Christian in the Central Section Division V championship game played at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3). Memorial earned its 10th section title on a 59-45 win.
