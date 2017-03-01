Faz Dávalos reaches class of 1,000 points in Fresno State women’s basketball

Mexican-born Bego Faz Dávalos, a was disappointed over the loss at home to visiting Boise State at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 28.
The Lady Bulldogs (15-13 and 8-9 in the Mountain West Conference) lost 66-48, but the junior Dávalos, a 6-foot-3 center, etched her name in Fresno State’s women’s basketball record books.
“No, I didn’t know until Coach White told me, and my teammates were telling me to get a thousand points tonight. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to achieve that. It’s a dream come true and I’m really happy about it,” said Dávalos.
“My dad doesn’t know, my sister doesn’t know, so it’s going to be a big surprise to them.”
Dávalos contributed 11 points on the evening. She received a ceremonial game ball at center court and posed for photos with head coach Jaime White.
She red-shirted her freshman season with the Lady Bulldogs.
Dávalos, who suited up for México’s El Tricolor in the Pan American Games prior to arriving in Fresno in 2014, was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week numerous times.
Her fathered played basketball, her mother, a volleyball player. Prior to her arrival in Fresno in 2014, she suited up for Monterrey Tecnólogico in her home country of México.
The Lady Bulldogs head this weekend to the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. Fresno can expect to be seeded either seventh with a victory over host University of Las Vegas, Nevada on March 3. or eighth in the tournament on a loss. The Mountain West Tournament begins on March 6.
“I believe we can beat any team on any night. It always helps to have a neutral court. The other thing too, we’ve been in a situation where we’ve had byes the last two years, and maybe it’s not a bad thing not having a bye going in,” said White.
“But we’ve got to be hungry and we’ve got to be excited for whatever it is.”
One of three seniors leaving is Emilie Volk, a forward.
“It’s hard to pinpoint one thing because it’s a lot of special moments and special people that have put in a lot of hard work to make things happen, but just the community that supports us, just having the ability to be able to play. It’s just special to get to that point,” said Volk.
