Mendota powers past Avenal, 4-1, to claim Division VI boys’ soccer title

The Mendota High School boys’ soccer team does not revolve around senior Danny Trejo, the state’s all-time scorer.
It just appears that way.
Tuesday night before about 700 fans who braved chilly weather that saw temperatures dip into the mid-40s saw three other Aztec players score a goal before Trejo got his state-leading 198th goal with less than 10 minutes left in a 4-0 Division VI championship match against Avenal High.
The evidence:
▪ Junior Reynaldo Murillo gathered a rebound off Avenal goalkeeper José Luis Ornelas, dribbled toward the mouth of the goal and left-footed the ball into the net to give Mendota the early 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. It was the only goal that Mendota, now 22-4-2, would need.
▪ Senior Roberto Bonilla blasted a shot from about 22 yards in the first minute of the second half for insurance.
▪ Senior Elmer Ramos slammed in a goal in the 60th minute of play off an assist from Trejo.
Mendota defended its section championship, and will now await to see if it will get an invitation to the Southern California playoffs, which has only five divisions.
In the end, it was a team effort for Mendota.
“I told my assistants, ‘You know what? The most beautiful thing about today is that Trejo doesn’t have a goal and we’re winning,’” said Mendota head coach Juan Magaña, who gave instructions before and during the game to his team in Spanish.
You know what? The most beautiful thing about today is that Trejo doesn’t have a goal and we’re winning. Juan Magaña
“Three of the first four goals weren’t from Danny. That is what is beautiful about soccer. (The players) scored when it was more important in the section final.”
Trejo has scored 63 of the team’s 82 goals this season, but he had to wait until the 71st minute of the 80-minute match to score his goal.
“I just wanted to get the win some way, some how,” said Trejo, who scored seven goals in one game this season. He was more impressed with an assist to Ramos than on his goal.
“It’s a team sport,” said Trejo. “It takes a little bit from all of us. We just have to do our best.”
Magaña – as well as the Aztec fans – were nervous in the first half when Avenal, now 18-6-1, thwarted several Mendota scoring attacks while getting close to slipping a goal past Mendota goalie Juan Rodríguez, a junior.
“To tell you the truth, the beginning of the game was very tight, but we knew that if we scored the first goal that we’d gain confidence and be able to attack with more goals,” said Magaña, who was drenched with water and ice after the game.
Trejo, who serves as a role model for his teammates, spent time consoling an Avenal player before joining his teammates for the victory celebration. He said he was never frustrated at not getting a goal early in the match.
“We prepared for this very well in practice,” said Trejo. “We executed our game plan and we won. We just came in and did what coach told us to do.”
Trejo admitted he was a bit nervous in the first half when Mendota was unable to finish off scoring opportunities.
“I wanted to get it over in the first 10 minutes, but I also knew that the goals would come,” said Trejo. “We knew what we were facing.”
The most important goal was Murillo’s.
“I just saw the ball bounce off the keeper, and I didn’t hesitate to go for it,” said Murillo, who scored his fourth goal of the season. “I thought about missing the shot, but I settled down, took the cut and shot it.”
Murillo said Tuesday’s match proves that soccer is a team sport.
“We all expected Danny to make (all the goals). We played as a team, and we won as a team,” said Murillo.
Comments