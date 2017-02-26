Alleida Martínez, Gracie Figueroa, Selma’s dynamic duo three-peat at CIF state wrestling last night (Feb. 25)

It’s a sweet three-peat for Selma Bears’ dynamic duo Alleida Martínez and Gracie Figueroa.
Martínez and Figueroa, both 16 years old, have captured three-consecutive California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Girls Wrestling State Championships. The finals were a two-day tournament held at the Visalia Convention Center (Feb. 24 and Feb. 25) and features California’s best female high school wrestlers in 14 weight classes.
Martínez won the 111-pound weight class against Sac-Joaquin Section contender Michael Curry of Gridley. Curry ends the season at 32-1. Figueroa captured the 126-pound weight division defeating Southern Section sophomore from Sultana (Hesperia) Suzy Chiquito. Chiquito, in her first year at Sultana from Victorville, ended the season at 33-1.
“It’s exactly what I expected from them every year,” said Andy Múnoz, the Selma girl’s wrestling coach, who refers to the pair of juniors as the dynamic duo.
It didn’t take long for Figueroa, who moved to Selma to compete in girl’s wrestling from nearby Fowler during her middle-school years, to tally her season’s victories.
“I’m 40-0 this season. I don’t how many overall,” she said, but it’s untarnished, a perfect record of 106 victories over her three seasons competing for Selma.
Figueroa and Martínez will consider numerous colleges after next year’s graduation, and hopefully after a fourth-straight state title, which is currently a class of two, for the pair who have traveled to Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina to compete.
“We’re a package deal. I don’t know yet where we’re going, but we’re a package deal,” said Figueroa
Prior to winning the state last year, Martínez suffered appendicitis and was limited in her time on the mat. This year she suffered an ankle injury, but came through as champion regardless.
Martínez has lesser victories at 72-0 over her three seasons because of the injuries. She closes the high-school season at 22-0.
“They put in all the hard work, and you see the results. The girls (opponents) try their best against them, but as the match wears down, we end up on top every time.”
Frances Figueroa, Gracie’s mother joined approximately 30 Selma supporters shouting from the seats.
“I’m shaking the whole time. I have my rosary beads in my hand,” she said.
“She had seen her brother (Richard, now age 14) wrestling and saw all the attention, then she wanted to do it too. Luckily Selma gave her that chance because she’s a girl. They let her do her thing.”
Martínez and Figueroa led the Bears squad to the team title, a second-straight. Melanie Mendoza finished in fifth place in the 101-pound division, Merijah Morales finished fourth at 106 pounds, and Alexis Morfin finished seventh in the 131-pound division. Selma finished state with 111 overall points.
