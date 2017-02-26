End of the Trail Half Marathon & 10K

Fresno’s Jesús Campos won the 2017 End of the Trail Half Marathon Saturday morning. He clocked 1 hour, 11 minutes and 59.12 seconds. It was a course record.
Ron Van Genderen approaches the finish of the half marathon.
Ron Van Genderen runs past a stop sign near the finish of the half marathon.
Victoria Ngoc Thanh nears the finish line of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
Sherry Cutler of Visalia and Shara Lange reach the end of the half-marathon.
Jesús Campos of Fresno won the 17th annual End of the Trail Half-Marathon with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 59.12 seconds, which was a course record.
Trisha Pfister Qvien of Fresno approaches the 4-mile mark of the half-marathon race.
Pamela Plyer gets close to the 4-mile mark of the half marathon. She finished 33rd overall in 1:40:14.99.
Marissa Mooney and Julia Johnson Soria of Reedley let their hair go flying as they approach the 4-mile mark of the half-marathon race.
Stephanie Ormand of Clovis, Amanda Whitten of Fresno and Briana Hafen run near the 4-mile mark of the half-marathon course.
Tara Hawkins gets past the 4-mile mark of the half-marathon race.
Tim Greilich of Fresno approaches the 4-mile mark of the half marathon. he had to drop out due to a rib injury.
Renee Saxman finished the half marathon in 1:49:12.62.
Cheryl Spano greets a spectator near the 4-mile mark of the half marathon.
Christina Mejía nears the 4-mile mark of the half-marathon race.
Joe Terrible of Visalia (middle) runs just ahead of the half-marathon 2-hour pace group.
Heather Márquez and Mario Márquez approach the 4-mile mark of the half marathon.
Daniel Rice stretches out as he approaches the 4-mile mark of the half marathon.
Sabina Roldan and Ron Van Genderen approach the 4-mile mark of the half-marathon race.
Kristin Young leaps in the air ahead of Sabina Roldan and Ron Van Genderen in the half-marathon race.
Sherry Terrible, Shara Lange and an unidentified get near the 4-mile mark of the half marathon race.
Jessica Reyes and Victoria Duong get near the 4-mile mark of the half marathon.
Deanna Montes approaches the 4-mile mark of the half-marathon race.
Brigitta Campbell runs by a reflection of herself during the half marathon.
Ramón Valdez won the overall 10k race with a time of 37:50.07.
Ramón Valdez runs by himself as he won the 10k race with a margin of more than 4 minutes.
Ramón Valdez runs by himself as he won the 10k race with a margin of more than 4 minutes.
Eric Ragan, 14, was second overall in the 10k race.
Gabriela Zamora approaches the 4-mile mark of the 10K race. She finished third overall in 42:16.48.
Eric Ragan heads into the final 2 miles of the 10k race. He finished second in 42:11.78.
Gabriela Zamora runs by herself two-thirds of the way in the 10K race. She finished third overall in 42:16.48.
Jeannette Harvey has her hair flying as she approaches the 4-mile mark of the 10k race.
Kristian Hernández, 12, gets near the 4-mile mark of the 10k race.
Tara Cucullu of Fresno approaches the 4-mile mark of the 10K race.
Kristian Hernández, 12, finished seventh overall in the 10k race with a time of 48:16.11.
Fresno’s Tara Cucullu heads back to the finish of the 10K race after the 4-mile mark.
Steven Sprague and José Espinoza run together during the 10k race.
Bonnie Savage approaches the 4-mile mark of the 10K race.
Sandra Medeiros and Milton Medeiros have fun as they approach the 4-mile mark of the 10k race.
Carolina Ocano and Terrence Keller leave a water station near the 4-mile mark of the 10k race.
Jeannette Harvey finished second among all women, and seventh overall, in the 10k race with a time of 47:51.44.
Tara Cucullu of Fresno gets near the end of the 10K race.
Matthew Morales finished third overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:15.21.51
Steven Waite approaches the finish of the half marathon. He finished fourth overall in 1:15:45.03.
Andrew Arzate finished the half marathon fifth overall in a time of 1:16:54.85.
Melissa McClelland runs to the finish of the 10k.
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno acknowledges supporters at the finish line of the half marathon.
Blanca Santana finished the 10k in 55:52.38.
Christina Rodríguez finished the 10k race in 56:54.86.
Bonnie Savage waves as she gets to the finish of the 5K.
Justin Levine finished eighth overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:22:17.13.
Steven Sprague finished 38th overall in the 10k race.
Andrea Montoya covers up her face during the 10k race.
Joshua Escobedo finished 10th overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:24:13.48.
Marlyn Urquilla finished the 10k race in 1 hour, 41.91 seconds.
Katelyn Martin approaches the finish of the 10K race.
Grace Juárez approaches the end of the 10k race.
Ramieka Flake gets close to the finish of the 10k race.
Lupita Fields finished the 10k race in 1:02:59.84.
Gabriel Collazo finished 11th overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:27:59.87.
Walker Christina Blakenship, 10k runner Chelsea Cásarez and half-marathon pacer Galvin González approach the finish line together.
Melissa McClelland and Steven Sprague celebrate their 10k finiishes.
Javier Morales gets close to the finish of the 10k race.
María E. Rodríguez of Reedley gets ready to pass up George Rehmet at the finish of the half marathon.
Brianna Kauk finished 22nd overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:36:00.48.
Koda Holeman, 12, runs past pacer Angélica Ruiz near the end of the half marathon. He was 31st overall in 1:39:28.85.
Koda Holeman, 12, runs past pacer Angélica Ruiz near the end of the half marathon.
Koda Holeman runs past Angélica Ruiz near the end of the half marathon.
Trisha Pfister Kvien of Fresno gets ready to finish the half marathon.
Julia Johnson Soria of Dinuba gets ready to pass another runner at the end of the half marathon.
Amanda Whitten of Fresno and Stephanie Ormond of Clovis finish the half-marathon hand-in-hand.
In what has become a ritual, Visalia optometrist Michael Baumann kicks up his heels near the end of the half marathon. He finished in 1:46:55.35.
María Méndez stops near the end of the 10k race to snap a photo.
Renee Saxman finished the half marathon in 1:49:12.62.
Mónica Holguín finished the half marathon in 1:49:16.52.
Tara Hawkins approaches the end of the half-marathon race.
Pacer Jason Martin waves his pace sign.
A little girl runs out to meet Pablo Martínez as he finishes the half marathon in 1:51.25.
Pablo Martínez is joined by a young girl as he finishes the half marathon in 1:51.25.
Juana Duarte of Reedley approaches the end of the half-marathon race.
Carolina Hernández-Segura finished the half marathon in 1:55:58.19.
Helen Bedolla finished the half-marathon race in 1:58:45.40.
Tricia Neville and Samatha Moffatt wave to the crowd as they finish the half marathon.
Joe Terrible of Visalia gets close to the finish of the half marathon.
Pedro Martínez finishes strong at the end of the half marathon.
Ron Van Genderen checks his time less than 25 yards from the half-marathon finish.
Victoria Ngoc Thanh nears the finish line of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
Sherry Cutler of Visalia and Shara Lange reach the end of the half-marathon.
Jesús Campos of Fresno won the 17th annual End of the Trail Half-Marathon with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes, which was a course record.
