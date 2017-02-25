Jesús Campos runs away from End of the Trail Half-Marathon field

Jesús Campos proved why he is probably the San Joaquín Valley’s best long-distance runner at the 17th running of the End of the Train Half-Marathon on Saturday.
Running a steady pace throughout, the 32-year-old Fresno High School cross-country coach clocked 1 hour, 11 minutes, 29.12 seconds to beat a field that included Martín Ramírez (1:14:23.22) and Matthew Morales (1:15:21.51).
“I got to get back in the 1:12 range,” said Campos, who is preparing for what he hopes will be a fast time at next month’s Modesto Marathon. “It’s been three or four years since I last ran a 1:12.”
Campos had a substantial lead by the fourth mile and never let up.
“I usually don’t like to take the lead,” said Campos, who praised the course and race officials.
Campos said having a cyclist just ahead of him provided a pacer for him.
This was the second straight year that the route has started and ended in downtown Visalia. In first 15 years of the race, the event started and ended at Mooney Grove Park. Runners this year ran by the park.
“It’s always well organized,” said Campos of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
He will compete in next Saturday’s Blossom Trail 10K in Sanger and get ready for the March 19 Modesto Marathon. Campos hopes to finish in sub-2:30 in Modesto. His best marathon time is 2:24, which he achieved at the 2013 Boston Marathon. He has a best of 2:26 in Modesto three years ago.
“We’ll see how the weather is,” said Campos.
The women’s race was captured by Emilee Gonsalves with a time of 1:28:47.23, which was good enough for 12th overall.
Ramón Valdez won the 10k (6.2 miles) race with a time of 37:50.07. Gabriela Zamora, the women’s winner, was third overall in 42:16.48.
Members of the Reedley Roadhogz wore ‘Team Bejar’ running shirts in honor of Reedley Police Cpl. Javier Bejar, who was mortally wounded during a Feb. 25, 2010 shootout in Minkler that also claimed the life of a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy. The running group has dedicated a long run each year on the anniversary of the shooting.
Bejar, who was taken off life support March 1, was the first Reedley officer killed in the line of duty in the department's 100-year history.
Race officials said 530 runners and walkers, a record, took part in either the half-marathon or accompanying 5-kilometer race. The race has raised more than $50,000 for local schools.
The End of the Trail Half Marathon was the second race in the Valley Runner of the Year series.
Comments