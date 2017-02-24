Caruthers High girls coast past Kennedy, seek to get back to section title game

The No. 3-seeded Caruthers High School girls’ basketball team proved it is worthy of an opportunity to defend its Division V section title with a convincing 58-41 home victory over Kennedy High (Delano) Thursday night.
The road will get more difficult, however, for the Blue Raiders, who improved to 20-8.
Caruthers will travel to face Bakersfield Christian (17-10) next Tuesday. The winner will face the survivor of Tuesday’s San Joaquín Memorial (21-8) vs. Kern Valley (18-6) contest. Memorial, which lost in last year’s final to Caruthers, is seeded first. Bakersfield Christian is seeded second.
Caruthers, which has won the last two section championships, jumped out to a 10-0 lead against Kennedy only to see turnovers and missed shots allow Kennedy (11-18) creep back into the game.
After a high-scoring opening quarter, in which Caruthers enjoyed a 22-13 edge, the teams combined for 13 points in the second quarter. The first-quarter cushion was enough for Caruthers to survive the quarterfinal contest.
Sophomore Felicia Ramírez scored a game-high 18 points, while senior Andraya Loera drained three 3-point shots en route to a 14-point performance.
Center Ariana Merez was a force under the basket with several offensive rebounds.
Kennedy seniors Alondra Ponce and Jasmine Guerrero each scored 14 points. Guerrero had four three-point shots, while Ponce added three more threes.
