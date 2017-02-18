Rodríguez runs away from women’s field in Rotary Ten Chocolate 5-mile run

Dinuba’s María E. Rodríguez picked up where she left off last year when she captured her second consecutive women’s open Runner of the Year title.
Running in sunny weather that appeared following a week of wet and windy weather, the 37-year-old Rodríguez covered the 5-mile race of the Rotary Ten Chocolate Run Saturday morning in 33 minutes, 38.87 seconds.
“I wanted to run 34 minutes today,” said Rodríguez, who finished almost 3½ minutes ahead of runner-up Julia Johnson (37:05.84). Her per-mile pace was 6:44.
The event – which included a 10- and 2-mile run/walk – was the first in the Valley Runner of the Year series. The second of 15 races will be the End of the Trail Half Marathon in Visalia next Saturday (Feb. 25).
“I was surprised and happy I improved my time by a 1.5 minutes,” said Rodríguez, who is preparing to run in the Boston Marathon in April.
Fresno’s Amanda Whitten, who finished second in the 2016 series to Rodríguez, was third in 37:35.01.
Lemoore’s Sean Marzolf, 33, was the men’s 5-mile winner in 27:07.61. He was followed by Fresno’s Steven Waite (27:46.26) and Fresno’s J.K. Lundberg (29:11.78).
In the men’s 10-mile race, Lemoore’s Ryan Miller blazed to first place in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 35.15 seconds. Second was Fresno’s César Figueroa (1:04.40), followed by Fresno’s Héctor Figueroa (1:06:33.31).
The women’s 10-mile winner was Fresno’s Ella Figueroa, who finished eighth overall in 1:16:30. Rebecca Bramble (1:23:09.72) and Jamie Scharton (1:23:27.25), both of Fresno, rounded up the top three.
Coarsegold’s BK Robinson, 18, won the 2-mile race in 11:16.46, followed by 14-year-old Roberto De Loera Jr. of Sanger (11:26.6). Third was Ángel Salcedo, 13, of Avenal (12:19.85).
