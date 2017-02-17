Mendota High’s Danny Trejo scores 7 goals in Central Section playoff win tonight (Feb. 17) and breaks California record

Mendota High senior Danny Trejo scored seven goals to break the California record in the Aztecs’ Central Section Division VI first-round victory tonight (Feb. 17).
Trejo, who has scored 58 goals this season, said weeks ago that he can score as many goals needed to break the state record of 192. Top-seeded Mendota, who has won the Valley title four times, defeated visiting Minarets of O’ Neals 7-0 to advance to the section semifinals.
Craig Turley of Diamond Bar High School in southern California, acquired the record of 192 from 1984 to 1987.
“I’ve done it before, but I needed to stay focused,” said Trejo of scoring seven goals.
“We were prepared for what was coming. I’m happy that I got it.”
Trejo scored four goals in the first half and three in the second against Minarets.
Trejo’s parents Javier and María Trejo cheered from the Mendota High School bleachers. There were at least six Trejo family members in attendance.
Conditions for 6 p.m. playoff time were windy with some rain.
According to head coach Juan Magaña, the Aztecs’ home field advantage has been key in Mendota’s victories.
Trejo is playing his final season of high school soccer, but has yet to commit to a university to compete in college.
“I don’t want to get too confident. We want to win it (Valley title). I love scoring goals. I love the feel of it, and after each game,” said Danny.
Magaña believes Danny Trejo and the team, who is graduating 12 seniors, are very close to a fifth-straight section title.
“He’s won four years since he was a freshman. I knew he would score three, four goals, but I never thought he would score all seven,” said Magaña.
“He was pumped; he wanted the record to get off his shoulders.”
For two matches, the Aztecs have successfully guarded the box. The last time Mendota gave up a goal was on Feb. 8 on the road at Firebaugh.
Mendota was invited to California Interscholastic Federation Southern California Regional Championships last season. After defeating McFarland, Mendota was eliminated by top-seeded Desert Mirage.
Mendota next faces the winner of Firebaugh and Exeter on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Firebaugh and Exeter did not play tonight due to weather.
