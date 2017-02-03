Danae Márquez, Central Section Clovis West Eagles on a mission to win

The Central Section crown appears to be on tap for senior Danae Márquez and one the nation’s premier-ranked girl’s basketball team, Clovis West High School.
It’s the final celebration for Márquez, a 5-foot-4 point guard bound for San José State University, because it’s her last season with the Lady Eagles. As of Feb. 3, Clovis West was ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 2 in California.
Clovis West is 22-2 overall thus far this season and looking toward its 11th Tri-River Athletic Conference (TRAC) title under the 12th-season supervision of head coach Craig Campbell.
Leaving is Márquez and several teammates, who have already committed themselves to premier college programs. Forward Megan Anderson has also pledged to the Spartans. Guard Sarah Bates is headed to the University of California, Santa Barbara, Tess Amundsen, a forward, is headed to Boise State and Bre’yanna Sanders, a center and forward, will join Arizona State University.
Before packing their bags, these seniors want another conference title, the Central Section crown and another shot at the Southern California Regional Open Division state playoffs.
The 17-year-old Márquez, who is looking forward to a fourth-straight Central Section Division I title in the March playoffs, said she isn’t mulling over the memories from the past four years just yet because she only wants to talk about the present.
“After all this that’s been going on, getting our butts kicked by Centennial; we need to go back to the basics. We need to make sure we are where we need to be, and doing the things we need to do,” said Márquez, who is one-of-four captains for Clovis West.
The Lady Eagles beat visiting Central High 62-58 in a tight game at home on Jan. 18, but returned to form last Friday (Jan. 20) to defeat visiting Buchanan by a wide margin of 83-33.
Márquez said they didn’t want the squad to suffer another loss the same week. At the Martin Luther King, Jr. tournament in Las Vegas the weekend of Jan. 16, the Lady Eagles had a 24-point spread loss to Centennial (Las Vegas), who beat Clovis West handily 70-46.
“We need to be listening to our coaches. We want to be able to press our defense because that’s our heart of our play,” said Márquez.
Clovis West hosted Long Beach Poly in the Open Division semifinal last season. Clovis West, then the No. 2 seed, were upset by the Jackrabbits, then the No. 3 seed.
Should Clovis West qualify to the So-Cal Regionals, it will be the fourth-straight appearance.
“We did meet Long Beach Poly again this year, and we beat. We know we can do it,” she said.
Clovis West made a point of playing the Nike Iolani Classic in Long Beach in December, where they defeated Long Beach Poly 70-67 in overtime. Clovis West then notched its second loss of the season in the follwing game to Archbishop Mitty of San José 76-75 also in overtime.
Márquez honed her skill as a basketball player through junior community basketball programs. According to her father Dave Hernández, Márquez often learned the game playing against boys. As a youngster she suited up for the Little Hoopsters and then the Chaos travel team. Up to age 17, she was playing travel ball for the Cal Sparks Extreme.
“My family, they’re my support group, all of the other people, I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for them,” said. Márquez, who credits her father for teaching her the game.
The Spartans compete in the Mountain West Conference, the same conference where Fresno State Lady Bulldogs compete.
