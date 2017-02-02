Chivas, Monarcas return México’s passionate soccer to Chukchansi Park (Fresno) in March (Español abajo)

It will be a mixture of fireworks and vuvuzuelas at Chukchansi Park come March 22 as First Division soccer clubs Chivas de Guadalajara and Monarcas Morelia return to the downtown stadium.
Guadalajara, who prides itself on fielding all players from México, has accumulated 11 Mexican Soccer League (Federación Mexicana de Fútbol) titles, the SuperCopa crown and one CONCACAF trophy, will kickoff against Monarcas, of Michoacán, at 6 p.m.
“This one was a freak of nature,” said Fred Godinez, Jr. of Latin Entertainment.
They’ve said Fresno just feels like home to them. They sell out their stadium every other week, and they chose Fresno.” Fred Godinez, Jr., promoter
“Morelia had already booked a match in San José. Chivas, who had a friendly match at home on March 22, said that team from Argentina cancelled. They’ve said Fresno just feels like home to them. They sell out their stadium every other week, and they chose Fresno.”
In a 2015 visit to Fresno, there was a record 16,821 soccer fans who packed the stadium to watch Chivas face fellow Mexican team Club Atlas. The huge number prompted promoters to offer standing-room tickets situated in areas of the concourse.
Godinez said Morelia fans will have something to shout about too.
“They both have such a fan base, now pairing the two. There’s Michoacanos up-and-down the valley,” he said.
Latin Entertainment announced a drop in the pricing. What was $110 for a field seat will be in the range of $80 to $90.
“Because we were able to accomodate the team’s needs, prices are down. For this match, field seats are $90, midfield seats are $75, endzone seating is $45 and upstairs are $30, so the public benefits and gets to see the teams for less,” said Godinez.
Latin Entertainment will host Chivas and numerous other Mexican Soccer League teams in at least eight matches this year. Additional venues could be added as the year progresses. According to Godinez, the Fresno visit is a healthy one for Latinos because of recent political issues in the United States.
Chivas was in Fresno in November for an exhibition match against Club León. Chivas lost that exhibition 3-2. After this Fresno match, Chivas will play against León at the StubHub Center in southern California on March 25.
For tickets to the Fresno match: Visit www.ticketsvip.net or call Chukchansi Park at (559) 320-8497.
Chivas, Monarcas en Fresno en marzo
Será una mezcla de fuegos artificiales y vuvuzuelas en Parke Chukchansi el 22 de marzo cuando los clubes mexicanos de fútbol Chivas de Guadalajara y Monarcas Morelia jugarán un amistoso en Fresno a las 6 p.m.
Guadalajara, quien mantiene todos sus jugadores de México, ha ganado 11 títulos en liga mexicana, la SuperCopa y un trofeo de la CONCACAF.
“Morelia ya había reservado a un partido en San José, y de repente, Chivas, quien tenía un partido en casa el 22 de marzo contra un equipo de Argentina fue canceló,” dijo Fred Godinez, Jr. del Latin Entertainment.
En el año 2015, las Chivas y el Club Atlas jugaron un amistoso en el Chukchansi, y 16,821 fanáticos llegaron para el partido, un récord.
Boletos: Visita a www.ticketsvip.net o llame a Chukchansi (559) 320-8497.
Comments