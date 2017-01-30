México’s First Division soccer clubs Águilas, Monarcas to play in San José (Spanish below)

Mexican First Division soccer club Monarcas Morelia will play Club América at Avaya Stadium on March 26 at 4 p.m.
The “Tour de Águila” is Club América’s first match in the tour. The match will be featured on the Univision spanish-language network. A pre-match Soccer Festival will also take place outside Avaya Stadium, which is home to Major League Soccer’s San José Earthquakes.
Club América, also known as the Águilas (Eagles) and holder of 12 Mexican Soccer Federation (Federación Mexicana de Fútbol) titles, will host the event and display championship trophies, live music, food and past legends from the team at the festival.
The Águilas have won seven CONCACAF Champions League crowns, the most-honored club in México’s sport.
For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com. Season ticket holders can purchase on Jan. 27. General public tickets are available on Jan. 30. Tickets start at $35. Call Avaya Stadium at (800) 668-8080.
Las Águilas, Monarcas Morelia
Dos equipos de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, Club América y Monarcas Morelia, jugarán un partido amistoso en el estadio Avaya en San José el 26 de marzo a las 4 p.m.
Es el primer partido en la ‘Gira Águila’ para las americanistas. Las Águilas han ganado 12 títulos en la federación mexicana.
Una fiesta está programmado afuera del estadio Avaya antes de partido.
Boletos: visita a ticketmaster.com o llame (800) 668-8080.
