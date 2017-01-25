Mendota High senior Danny Trejo needs 15 goals to tie state soccer record

Mendota High School forward Danny Trejo scored all three goals for his team in a 3-2 West Sequoia League soccer victory over host Tranquillity High on Jan. 24.
That leaves the senior with 177 goals in his high school career, within sight of the state record of 192 goals. Trejo, who has 42 goals this season, has played varsity ball since his freshman season with the Aztecs.
Field conditions were far from perfect for the 5:30 p.m. kickoff. Still wet from recent rains, many parts of the field were filled with mud preventing players from getting a good foothold on the run with the ball. The dirt track surrounding the field was flooded and fans cheered players who stepped into the water to retrieve balls. Adding to this was a chilly 49-degree weather.
It seemed like every chance Trejo had at the ball, the raucous crowd on the Mendota side often screamed “Go Danny! Go Danny!”
“I’m going for it, the state record, and I’m going to do it,” said Trejo.
The Aztecs, last season’s Central Section Division VI champion, are 16-2-2 with five regular-season matches remaining.
“I like every sport, but I decided to stick with soccer. I was a point guard in basketball; distribute the ball,” said Trejo, who is already mulling over invitations from men’s soccer programs at the University of California, Fullerton and Fresno Pacific University.
Trejo, who plays on two travel teams in the Fresno area, missed a first-half penalty kick against Tranquillity, which could have added his fourth goal on the evening.
“It feels great to be a part of the history in the making,” said Juan Magaña, third-year head coach for the Aztecs.
“He’s (Trejo) got good natural talent to pump them up. If he sees them getting down on themselves, he gets them back going.”
